Conveyors Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2020-2026

The global conveyors market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The major factor that drives the growth of the conveyor industry includes the key player’s contribution. The prominent players operating in the global conveyors market have contributed in various ways to cater to the growing demands from various end-use industries.

The prominent players functioning in the global conveyors market include BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Daifuku Co. Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Interroll Group, KUKA AG, Mahindra Tsubaki Conveyor Systems Pvt. Ltd., Murata Machinery Ltd., Dematic Group, Siemens AG, and others. Also, these players have adopted several growth strategies to cope with the highly competitive conveyors market. For instance –

In January 2019,Aruba Airport Authority N.V. allotted the contract to BEUMER Group for the engineering and installation of high-speed baggage sortation and transportation systems at Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport. The agreement was worth $33 million, and it also includes the company’s residential program for on-site operation and maintenance, as apart of the airport’s Gateway 2030 development and innovation program.

In November 2018, BEUMER Group proclaimed the live operation of an automated sortation system connected to Whistl’s new super depot in Bolton, UK.

In June 2018, Dematic introduced a novel roller named Dematic Roller Non-Contact Accumulation (RNCA) platform that is mainly used to deliver a variety of choices for product takeoff from sortation systems horizontal, powered, decline, and gravity variants offer compact and controlled simulation.

In June 2018, Tsubaki took over a company of automated conveyance systems, custom material handling systems, and storage&retrieval systems named Central Conveyor Co. with this acquisition, Tsubaki canaccess to blue-chip US customers, within the automotive industry.

In June 2018, Capital works took over a company indulged in designing & manufacturing of material handling systems& automatic conveying namely C&M Conveyor. The company also focuses on the corrugated box industry.

In August 2017, Jaguar Land Rover announced the launch of a new platform called L551 by 2020, for which the company selected Fives Group to revamp the current trim & final assembly line in Halewood, UK. The new platform is intended to aid in the manufacturing of hybrid derivatives along with the next generation of the Evoque model.

Such contributions from the key players tend to create an ample opportunity for the growth of the market in the near future. The key players in the market aim to expand their share in the global conveyor landscape.

Global Conveyors Market – Segmentation

By Type

Belt Conveyor

Roller Conveyor

Pallet Conveyor

Overhead Conveyor

Tri-Planar Conveyor

Others

By Operation

Automatic

Manual

By End-Use Industry

Food & Beverages

Construction & Mining

Automotive

Warehouse&Distribution

Others (Airport)

Global Conveyors Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Rest of The World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

Bastian Solutions Inc.

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

Daifuku Co. Ltd

Dematic Group

Dorner Mfg. Corp.

Durr Group

Eisenmann SE

Emerson Electric Co.

Fives Group

Honeywell International Inc.

Interroll Group

Kardex Group

KUKA AG

Mahindra Tsubaki Conveyor Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Mecalux SA

Metso Corp.

Murata Machinery Ltd.

Siemens AG

Schaefer Systems International, Inc.

Taikisha Ltd.

TGW Systems Inc.

