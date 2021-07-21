Global Radiofrequency ablation (RF) Devices Market Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global radiofrequency ablation devices market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The new and innovative RF ablation devices to support minimally invasive surgeries are a key factor driving the growth of the global radiofrequency ablation devices market. The key companies across the globe are highly inclined towards the adoption of different growth strategies including capacity expansion, mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and product innovation to remain competitive in the marketplace. The various product launches of the key players are as follows:

In November 2020, Abbott Laboratories has launched the IonicRF Generator. Iconic RF is a US FDA approved device to deliver a non-surgical, minimally invasive treatment for the management of pain in the nervous system. The IonicRF Generator is a radiofrequency ablation device that uses heat to target specific nerves and block pain signals from reaching the brain.

In February 2019, Medtronic Plc has launched the new Accurian radio frequency (RF) ablation system in the US, following 510(k) clearance from the country’s regulatory authority. With this launch the company has expanded its minimally invasive therapy portfolio. The new device is suitable for standard, pulsed and enhanced procedures. It has internally-cooled probes to create a lesion of various shapes, sizes and volumes.

Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Report Segment

By Component

Catheter System

Generator

Accessories

By Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Pain Management

Others

Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Report Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

