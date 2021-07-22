Paper Products Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth and Demand Forecast To 2027

This growth is mainly due to the growing demand for packaging from major players in the retail, FMCG, pharmaceutical and hospitality industries. As the technology development of paper-based products increases, it has become possible to manufacture processed papers with higher strength and durability than plastic packaging materials.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Procter & Gamble

Georgia-Pacific

Kimberly Clark

International paper

Stora Enso

UPM-KymmeneCorporation

SCA

Weyerhaeuser NR

OjiPaper

Nippon Paper Industries

SmurfitKappa

West rock

Nine Dragons Paper

Paper Products Breakdown Data by Type

Writing Paper

Magazine Paper

Packaging Paper

Sanitary Paper

Other

Paper Products Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial Packaging

Foodservice Disposables

Sanitary Maintenance

Other

