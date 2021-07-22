Global Cargo Shipping Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2020-2026

The cargo shipping market will augment with a modest growth rate during the forecast period 2020-2026. Cargo shipping companies engaged in the transportation of goods, cargo, and commodities by the water routes. The cargo ships operate at both the domestic and international routes. However, the share of the international route is way higher than the domestic transportation. Low cost and the ability to transport goods in bulk are key factors that the cargo ships are preferred over the road, air, and railway transportations. Moreover, there are fewer regulatory complications in international waterways transportation as compared to roadways and railways.

To Request a Sample of our Report on Global Cargo Shipping Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/cargo-shipping-market

Some of the most common vessels used for cargo shipping include oil tankers, bulk carriers, general cargo ships, and container ships. As per the United Nations, in 2019, the capacity of the vessel was increased to 1.97 billion dead-weight tons (dwt) with a fleet size of 95,402 as compared to 1.92 dwt in 2018. The carrying capacity of the cargo ships increased by 2.6% in 2019 YoY. In vessels type, oil tankers and bulk carriers maintain the largest market share all across the globe with a share of 28.7% and 42.6% respectively in 2019. Whereas gas carrier shows the most promising segment and witnessed a growth rate of 7.25% YoY in 2019. The capacity of the gas carrier has increased from 64.4 million dwt in 2018 to 69.0 million dwt in 2019 (with a market share of 3.5% in 2019). It is due to significant growth in the natural gas demand in emerging economies such as China and India. Contrary to this, the growth in the oil tanker capacity was less than 1% in 2019.

Similar growth trends were expected during the forecast period however due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for crude oil and natural gas has plummeted significantly in the first half of 2020. Moreover, the global economic downfall is expected in 2020, and further economic slowdown in a couple of years due to which a decline in the growth of cargo shipping will be witnessed for a couple of years as compared to 2019 level. Cargo shipping companies are expecting less revenue in 2020 and adopting cost-cutting measures such as halting expansion plans. Some of the major companies operating in the market include A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A., China Ocean Shipping Co. (COSCO), Hapag-Lloyd AG, and Ocean Network Express Holdings Ltd.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full Report of Global Cargo Shipping Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/cargo-shipping-market

Global Cargo Shipping Market- Segmentation

By Industry Type

Metal & Non-Metal

Fossil Fuel

Food & Beverage

Electronics

Automotive

Chemical & Pharmaceuticals

Machinery

Textile

Others

By Vessel Type

Oil Tankers

Bulk Carriers

General Cargo Ships

Container Ships

Other

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Rest of The World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

Arkas Container Transport S.A

China Ocean Shipping Co. (COSCO)

CMA CGM S.A.

Evergreen Marine Corp.

Hapag-Lloyd AG

Hyundai Merchant Marine Co. Ltd.

Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines

Korea Marine Transport Co., Ltd.

Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A.

Ocean Network Express Holdings Ltd.

Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd.

Pacific International Lines Pte. Ltd.

Sea Consortium Pte. Ltd.

Shandong Shipping Corp.

T.S. Lines LTD.

Wan Hai Lines Ltd.

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp.

Zhonggu Logistics Corp.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

Reasons for Buying from us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/cargo-shipping-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404