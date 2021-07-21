Global Smart City Market Trends | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2021-2027

The global smart city market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 18.1% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The factors that are driving the smart city market growth include increasing urbanization, adoption of advanced technologies such as AI and IoT, and growing government initiatives towards digital infrastructure development. Advancement in energy and communication infrastructure for economic developments, digitalization in traffic management systems owing to the increased urbanization are the major contributors towards the smart city developments. The growing concern regarding security and safety has generated the demands for advanced technologies such as video surveillance, DNA phenotyping, and real-time license plate and facial recognition. Increasing environmental concerns owing to the increasing carbon emission due to higher energy consumption in urban areas leading to the demand for sustainable and efficient energy systems under smart cities mission. Increasing concerns over global warming and ozone depletion have accelerated the efforts of governments of developed and developing countries to control their carbon footprint, with governments imposing stricter regulations to limit emissions.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/smart-city-market

Furthermore, the market players also invest significant resources toward (R&D) activities to establish new technologies and systems for connected infrastructure to be used across smart city projects, which in turn, drives the market growth. Moreover, the partnership collaboration among players to further expand/ development in smart city projects is projected to fulfill the market prospects. For instance, in May 2021, Telefónica, in partnership with Nokia, Ineco, Stellantis, the CTAG (Automotive Technology Centre of Galicia) and SICE, promote the smart city road with the deployment of 5G and sensorisation in the Cereixal tunnel to assist driving. The partnership was taken under the framework of the 5G Galicia pilot project promoted by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation. Moreover, in November 2019, Quantela Inc. and Cisco have developed a unique, market disruptive Outcome-based Project Financing Model for smart city projects. The model can aid cities to get started on their Smart City projects by converting the upfront CapEx investment to an Outcome-based payment.

A Full Report of Global Smart City Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/smart-city-market

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment and region dominate the market in the base year?

Which segment and region will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

o Most affected region and segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Global Smart City Market Report Segment

By Components

Hardware

Software

Others

By Application

Building and Infrastructure

Transportation System And Services

Safety and Security

Communication

Energy Management

Waste Management

Healthcare System and Services

Water Management

Others

Global Smart City Market Report by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Reasons to Buying From us –

1. We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.

2. More than 120 countries are for analysis.

3. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.

4. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/smart-city-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404