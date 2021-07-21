Global Sleep Apnea Implants Market Share 2021: Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The global sleep apnea implants market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The rising geriatric population creating demand for global sleep apnea implants market during the forecast period. As per the study conducted by European Respiratory Society, the obstructive sleep apnea is a common disorder in older people, 13%-32% of people over 65 yrs old are highly susceptible to sleep apnea. According to United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs report for World Population Ageing 2019, by 2050, 1 in 6 people in the world will be over the age of 65, up from 1 in 11 in 2019.

In line with this, there were 703 million persons aged 65 years or over in the world in 2019. The number of older persons is projected to double to 1.5 billion in 2050. Globally, the share of the population aged 65 years or over increased from 6.0% in 1990 to 9.0% in 2019. That proportion is projected to rise further to 16.0% by 2050, so that one in six people in the world will be aged 65 years or over. Though, geriatric populations are more vulnerable to sleep apnea it creates considerable demands for advanced treatments.

Global Sleep Apnea Implants Market Report Segment

By Type

Hypoglossal Neurostimulation Devices

Phrenic Nerve Stimulator

Palatal Implants

By Indication Type

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Central Sleep Apnea

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

Global Sleep Apnea Implants Market Report Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

