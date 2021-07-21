Pet Food Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Report and Forecast 2019-2026

The global pet food market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The introduction of organic and raw food for the pet is driving the pet food industry. The major benefits of raw dog food are that it has high nutritional qualities. In addition to this, the organic pet food also lacks fillers that are common in commercial pet foods. These fillers in the form of additives and preservatives and various chemicals are absorbed by the pets, which is considered unhealthy for the bodies of the pets.

Whereas the organic food nutrition and minerals are properly absorbed by the pet resulting in good health. Hence, the adoption of organic pet food will increase,which in turn,will fuel the growth of the pet food market. Additionally, the pet raw food diet allows dogs to take a natural boot since these are easy to be broken down in the pet’s body and fewer toxins are produced. Besides the raw pet food also reduces the bad body odor in dogs. Hence, the pet food market share will increase significantly with the popularity of raw food, as controlling the pet’s body odor is one of the biggest concerns of pet owners.

In addition to this, raw pet food also minimizes the toxic build-ups in pets’ mouths,which in turn,eliminates the chances of various gum disease and bad breath in pets. Moreover, the raw pet food also aids in maintaining a healthy weight in the pets which are anticipated to expand the pet food market size during the forecast period.

Besides, the organic and raw food costs more per serving on average than the other commercial pet food which is anticipated to hamper the growth of the pet food market. However, the high-quality pet raw and organic pet food diet plays an important role in the cardiovascular&bone joint health of pets and aids in preventing various diseases. Some of the common diseases that can be controlled or prevented with good quality pet food include yeast infections, parasite infections, ear infection, and many more, which is anticipated to drive the market significantly during the forecast period.

Pet Food Market- Segmentation

By Product

Dry Pet Foods

Wet Pet Foods

Treats & Snacks

Others

By Animal Type

Dogs

Cats

Others

Pet Food Market- Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East Africa

Company Profiles

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

BASF SE (BASF Nutrition)

Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc.)

Darling Ingredients Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Ingredion Inc.

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Lallemand Inc.

Mars, Inc.

Nestle SA (Nestle Purina PetCare Co.)

Nutreco N.V.

Omega Protein Corp.

SARIA A/S GmbH & Co. KG

Schell & Kampeter, Inc. (Diamond Pet Foods)

SunOpta Inc.

The J.M. Smucker Co.

The Scoular Co.

Total Alimentos SA

WellPet LLC

