Rare Earth Elements Market By Size, Supplier, Demand Analysis, Type, Statistics, Regions and Forecast – 2027

Rare Earth Elements market size was valued at USD 2.80 billion in 2020 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 10% from 2021 to 2027.

Cerium, neodymium, lanthanum, praseodymium, yttrium and dysprosium are the most commonly used rare earth elements. The increasing demand for these products in the manufacture of magnets and catalysts for the automotive industry is driving the market. Cerium is widely used as a catalyst in catalytic converters in automobiles, while neodymium and praseodymium are used in the production of batteries for electric vehicles.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Rare Earth Elements Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/rare-earth-elements-market/38166/

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Cerium

Dysprosium

Erbium

Europium

Gadolinium

Holmium

Lanthanum

Lutetium

Neodymium

Praseodymium

By Application:

Magnets

Catalysts

Metallurgy

Polishing

Glass

Phosphors

Ceramics

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Rare Earth Elements market are:

Arafura

Alkane Resources

Avalon Rare Metals

China Rare Earth Holdings

Indian Rare Earths

Lynas

Great Western Minerals

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Rare Earth Elements industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Rare Earth Elements Market Report

1. What was the Rare Earth Elements Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Rare Earth Elements Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Rare Earth Elements Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Rare Earth Elements market.

The market share of the global Rare Earth Elements market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Rare Earth Elements market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Rare Earth Elements market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404