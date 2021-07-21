Soil Treatment Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The global soil treatment market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The global soil treatment market is segmented on the basis of type and treatment. Based on the treatment, the market is sectioned as soil protection, organic amendments, and pH adjusters. Based on the treatment, the market is segmented into physiochemical treatment, biological treatment, and thermal treatment. Organic amendments are projected to hold a considerable share in the market.

To Request a Sample of our Report on Soil Treatment Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/soil-treatment-market

Organic amendments occur in many forms such as manure (fresh, aged, composted) to biosolids, pulp, and paper mill sludges, and food processing wastes. Organic amendments play a vital role in soil productivity; it impacts almost all physical, chemical, and biological characteristics in order to improve productivity. Thus, this is the primary factor that fuels the growth of the soil treatment market. Moreover, organic amendments enhance soil properties in numerous ways. Organic amendments result in an immediate increase in soil organic carbon, which encourages its adoption and thereby fuels the overall growth of the soil treatment industry.

Besides, organic amendments are often undesirably taken as waste products with negative features such as odor, unnecessary nitrogen and phosphorus, heavy metals, pathogens, toxins, and other contaminants. Rather, if used judiciously, organic amendments can offer ample benefits in soil reclamation. Soils are resilient and can benefit from these products primarily by their role in improving soil organic matter. Organic amendments add nutrients and organic matter, offering many more opportunities for improvement of soil physical, chemical, and biological properties, significant for the success of soil reclamation initiatives.

For instance, the addition of biosolids enhances the properties related to soil quality and fertility in comparison with the traditional use of inorganic fertilizers. Additionally, it can benefit by diverting these products from increasingly burdened landfill sites, and thereby this can result in the increased adoption of organic amendments and enhance the soil treatment market growth during the forecast period.

Thus, these properties altogether support the adoption of organic amendments by the users for the treatment of soil and thereby strengthens the overall soil treatment market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the presence of the key players is also contributing to the growth of the market by offering numerous treatment options using the organic amendment. Some of the key players operating in the market include ADAMA Ltd., Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Bayer CropScience AG, Corteva Inc., Solvay S.A., Syngenta SA, The Dow Chemical Co., and others.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full Report of Soil Treatment Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/soil-treatment-market

Global Soil Treatment Market – Segmentation

By Type

Soil Protection

Organic Amendments

pH Adjusters

By Treatment

Physiochemical Treatment

Biological Treatment

Thermal Treatment

Global Soil Treatment Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Rest of The World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

ADAMA Ltd.

Amvec Chemical Corp.

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

Bayer CropScience AG (Bayer AG)

Corteva Inc.

IsagroSpA

Ohp Inc.

Rallis India Ltd.

Saint Gobain SA

Seneca Co.

Solvay S.A.

Syngenta SA

The Dow Chemical Co.

UP LLtd.

Reasons for Buying from us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/soil-treatment-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404