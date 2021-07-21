Industry Overview of Acrylic Acid Market: Report Based on Development, Scope, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2027

The Acrylic Acid Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 4% during 2021-2027.
Acrylic acid is an organic compound with a characteristic tart or pungent odor. Most of these compounds are used as feedstocks to obtain acrylate esters. Acrylate esters are widely applied in paper processing, plastic additives, textiles, sealants, adhesives, and surface coatings.
Market Segments
By End Users
- Diapers
- Surface Coatings Industry
- Adhesives & Sealants Industry
- Plastic Additives Industry
- Water Treatment
- Textiles
- Surfactants
- Others
By Application
- Paints and Coatings
- Adhesives and Sealants
- Surfactants
- Sanitary Products
- Textiles
- Other Applications
Key Players
- Arkema
- BASF SE
- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC)
- Dow
- LG Chem
- Merck KGaA
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Scope of the Report
The research study analyzes the global Acrylic Acid industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Acrylic Acid Market Report
1. What was the Acrylic Acid Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
2. What will be the CAGR of the Acrylic Acid Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Acrylic Acid Market was the market leader in 2020?
5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Acrylic Acid market.
- The market share of the global Acrylic Acid market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Acrylic Acid market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Acrylic Acid market.
