Industry Overview of Acrylic Acid Market: Report Based on Development, Scope, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2027

The Acrylic Acid Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 4% during 2021-2027.

Acrylic acid is an organic compound with a characteristic tart or pungent odor. Most of these compounds are used as feedstocks to obtain acrylate esters. Acrylate esters are widely applied in paper processing, plastic additives, textiles, sealants, adhesives, and surface coatings.

Market Segments

By End Users

Diapers

Surface Coatings Industry

Adhesives & Sealants Industry

Plastic Additives Industry

Water Treatment

Textiles

Surfactants

Others

By Application

Paints and Coatings

Adhesives and Sealants

Surfactants

Sanitary Products

Textiles

Other Applications

Key Players

Arkema

BASF SE

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC)

Dow

LG Chem

Merck KGaA

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

