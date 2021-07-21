Specialty Feed Additives Market Trends, Business Overview, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2027

The Specialty Feed Additives Market is expected to grow at a growth rate of 5% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.

Special feed additives are used as food, especially in the case of farm animals whose primary goal is to address nutritional deficiencies that farm animals do not receive from a regular diet and provide immunity and overall better health. Vitamins and minerals, fatty acids, and amino acids are among the most common feed additives.

Market Segments

By Product

Antibiotics

Vitamins

Antioxidants

Amino Acids

Feed Enzymes

Feed Acidifiers

Others

By Livestock

Pork/Swine

Poultry

Cattle

Aquaculture

Key Players

The key players of the global specialty feed additives market are BASF SE, Novus International, Evonik Industries, DSM, AkzoNobel Surface Chemistry AB, Nutreco N.V., Novozymes A/S, Kemin Industries Inc., Brookside Agra, Invivo NSA, Biomin Holding GmbH, and Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Specialty Feed Additives industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Specialty Feed Additives Market Report

1. What was the Specialty Feed Additives Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Specialty Feed Additives Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Specialty Feed Additives Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Specialty Feed Additives market.

The market share of the global Specialty Feed Additives market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Specialty Feed Additives market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Specialty Feed Additives market.

