Architectural Services Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast – 2027

Architectural Services Market is forecast to reach $395 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4% in the forecast period 2021-2027.

Building design and construction services across the residential, commercial and public sectors are constantly being upgraded along with the rapid infrastructure development in various developing and developing countries of the world. The growing demand for the role of technology in architecture is driving the outsourcing of engineering services such as CAD drawings, architectural description languages, and project designs.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Gensler

AECOM

AEDAS

IBI Group Inc.

HDR Architects

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Construction and Project Management Services

Engineering services, Interior Design Services

Urban Planning Services

Others

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Education

Government

Healthcare

Hospitality

Industrial

Residential

Retail

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Architectural Services industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Architectural Services Market Report

1. What was the Architectural Services Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Architectural Services Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Architectural Services Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Architectural Services market.

The market share of the global Architectural Services market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Architectural Services market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Architectural Services market.

