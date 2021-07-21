Carotenoids Market Revenue, Industry Growing Demand, Size, Share and Forecast – 2027

The carotenoids market is projected to take a significant hike in the coming years owing to its increasing potential applications in human healthcare, food coloring, personal care and cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Carotenoids are a class of pigments distributed ubiquitously in nature throughout the globe. These pigments have grabbed significant attention due to their applications in various industries, including biotechnology and more. Carotenoids may be classified into two groups based on the presence or absence of oxygen in their structures: carotenes (do not contain oxygen) and xanthophylls (contain oxygen).

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Carotenoids Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/carotenoids-2-market/11655/

Currently, individuals are increasingly aware of the relevance of healthy diet on health and prevention of diseases. Consequently, bioactive compounds, including lipids, antioxidants, carbohydrates, and peptides, have become vital for human nutrition and the encouragement for the development of functional foods. Functional foods refer to foods that are rich in substances and bioactive compounds that are useful against diseases. The appearance of these foods externally is similar to that of conventional foods; conversely, functional foods offer much more advantages beyond essential nutritional functions and are increasingly preferred over traditional foods by individuals. They reduce the risks of chronic diseases and exhibit psychological benefits. In this context, incorporating carotenoids into diets with low amounts of natural pigments can offer health benefits which is contributing to the carotenoids market growth. Also, the bioavailability of carotenoids is improved when they are added to food, as compared to when they are consumed directly.

The major companies include:

DSM

BASF

Allied Biotech

Chenguang Biotech

FMC

Dohler

Hansen

Carotech

DDW

Excelvite

Anhui Wisdom

Tian Yin

Kemin

Global Carotenoids Market – Segmentation

By Product

Astaxanthin

Lutein

Capsanthin

Beta-Carotene

Lycopene

Others

By Source

Natural

Synthetic

By Application

Nutraceutical

Pharmaceutical

Poultry Feed

Human Food

Others (Cosmetics)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Carotenoids industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Carotenoids Market Report

1. What was the Carotenoids Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Carotenoids Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Carotenoids Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Carotenoids market.

The market share of the global Carotenoids market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Carotenoids market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Carotenoids market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404