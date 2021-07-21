ALTA Estate Services – Estate Planning Needs in Sierra Vista

ALTA Estate Services is pleased to announce its expansion of the Trust and Estate Planning division in the Sierra Vista, Arizona market. ALTA Estate Services has served the Sierra Vista community for more than 20 years in Estate Planning services. ALTA Estate Services has recently moved and expanded its offices, now located at 174 S Coronado, Suite B, in Sierra Vista. In addition, ALTA Estate Services has added Ruth Sojat as additional staff, experienced in Estate Planning and Administration. ALTA Estate Services continues to provide the most sophisticated and complete strategic estate planning, asset protection, and document preparation to support its clients’ goals and needs. As part of this estate planning service, ALTA Estate Services continues to provide all of its clients and their family members with emergency access, at any day or time, at no charge. ALTA Estate Services continues to provide this estate planning service at reasonable rates and offers free consultations at their Sierra Vista office. You should contact ALTA Estate Services to discuss your estate planning needs and questions and to schedule a free consultation. Call (520) 459-1622 at you earliest convenience.

Our Mission

ALTA Estate Services, LLC is dedicated to quality, detail, honesty and client satisfaction in the handling of all your estate and business planning needs. We are committed to providing you complete professional service at a fair price and peace of mind in our mutual efforts of accomplishing your goals.

ALTA Credentials

Among other professional organizations and associations, ALTA Estate Services, LLC is a certified legal document preparer company licensed by the Supreme Court of Arizona. In addition, ALTA Estate Services, LLC has been an Accredited Member of the Better Business Bureau of Southern Arizona for 20 years with an A+ rating. In addition, ALTA is associated with such private organizations assisting the community and people with special needs as Guardianship of Southern Arizona, Beacon Foundation and Linkages of Southern Arizona.

