Organic Medicinal Herbs Market Statistics, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Organic Medicinal Herbs market was valued at USD 346.03 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 533.21 Million by year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.37%. With the rising public awareness and the global demand of efficacious herbal products, the organic cultivation of medicinal plants is the need of the hour. In organic farming, crop cultivation depends on the use of organic (natural) ingredients and avoids the use of synthetic chemical inputs (herbicides, fertilizers, pesticides), and genetically modified organism seeds.

The Organic Medicinal Herbs market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Organic Medicinal Herbs market.

Key Players covered in this report are

Young Living, Symrise AG, Firmenich, Worlee Group, Kangcare Bioindustry Co, Ltd, Sunrise Nutrachem, Organic Spices, Inc., Frontier Natural Products Co-op, Native Extracts Pty Ltd and New Zealand Botanicals among others

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are fast evolving. Patients are benefiting from the promise of cell and gene therapies; formerly incurable diseases are on the verge of discovering effective treatments. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning technologies are raising hopes for more imaginative, faster, and less expensive therapy discovery and development. Data-driven projects have the potential to assist manufacturing, the supply chain, and the entire healthcare ecosystem. Consumer attitudes and behaviours are changing in a variety of ways, ranging from increased use of technology and readiness to share data to a desire to use tools to make prescription and treatment decisions. In the next years, such factors will fuel pharma and healthcare market growth.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Organic Medicinal Herbs market on the basis of Herb, form, source, product, end use, and region:

Herb (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Echinacea

Rosemary

Sage

Myrtle

Thyme

NML

Chives

Mint

Multi-herb Products

Others

Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Leaves

Roots

Fruits

Others

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Extracts

Essential Oil

Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Powder

Liquid

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Medicinal

Functional food & beverage

Others

Based on Region market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Major Points covered in this report are as below:

• The Organic Medicinal Herbs industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. The feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

• With the tables and figures, the report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

• Development policies and plans, manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

• The Organic Medicinal Herbs Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the Organic Medicinal Herbs manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

We can also provide the customized data for separate regions like North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

