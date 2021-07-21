Telemedicine Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027

According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global Telemedicine market is forecast to reach USD 121.17 billion by 2027. Telemedicine is experiencing prospective opportunities in the field as rising adoption of IT in healthcare domain, rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of target diseases and majorly the advantage of maximum reach in case of different medical crisis such as pandemic outbreak of COVID-19 or untapped target of population (rural areas or bedridden patients). Geriatric population is rapidly rising across the globe, and Europe and North America have the highest share of population with age of over sixty-five years and above. Telemedicine is emerging as crucial part of pandemic hit world, to remotely address many common medical conditions that are reflected among the old population such as Parkinson’s, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, arthritis and many more. According to the United Nations, in 2050, geriatric population are expected to account for 35% of the population in Europe, 28% in Northern America, 25% in Latin America and the Caribbean, 24% in Asia, 23% in Oceania and 9% in Africa. Traveling to hospitals for visits and unfamiliar environment of hospitals leads to non-compliance of patients to follow ups. Thus, tele-visits and telemedicine help in such situation to provide services remotely at their familiar environment.

The Telemedicine market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Telemedicine market.

Key Players covered in this report are

MDLIVE, Teladoc, SteadyMD, Doctor on Demand, Maven Clinic, AMD Telemedicine, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., iCliniq, Polycom, HealthTap, Cardio Net Inc., Amwell, CVS Health, Synapse Medicine, Practo.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are fast evolving. Patients are benefiting from the promise of cell and gene therapies; formerly incurable diseases are on the verge of discovering effective treatments. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning technologies are raising hopes for more imaginative, faster, and less expensive therapy discovery and development. Data-driven projects have the potential to assist manufacturing, the supply chain, and the entire healthcare ecosystem. Consumer attitudes and behaviours are changing in a variety of ways, ranging from increased use of technology and readiness to share data to a desire to use tools to make prescription and treatment decisions. In the next years, such factors will fuel pharma and healthcare market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Telemedicine market on the basis of types, components, technologies, applications, end use and region:

Types Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Tele-Home

Tele-Hospital

Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Service

Tele-consultation Tele-monitoring Tele-education Tele-care Tele-training Tele-surgery



Hardware

Monitors Medical peripheral devices



Software

RIS (Radiology Information Systems) DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Electronic Medical Record (EMR) Medical Billing Software Practice Management Software HIS (Healthcare Information System) Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Store and Forward

Real-Time

Remote Patient Monitoring

Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Teleradiology

Telepsychiatry

Telepathology

Teledermatology

Telecardiology

Tele-Surgery

Teleneurology

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

Based on Region market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

