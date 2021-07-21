Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Segmentation , Demand, Share, Growth, Overview, 2020-2026

Market Size – USD 174.1 million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.8%, Market Trends – Technological advancements in the automotive industry and the evolution of smart electronics.
The Thermally Conductive Plastics (TCPs) Market is forecasted to grow from USD 174.4 Million in 2018 to USD 326.1 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.8%, during the forecast period. Increasing demand for plastics in the manufacture of LED lights, lightweight heat sinks, electric vehicles, medical devices, and lightweight automotive vehicles is driving market growth.
Due to the strong presence of thermally conductive plastic manufacturers in the region, North America has a significant share in the market. Similarly, in the forecast period, Latin America and Europe are also emerging regions and are expected to experience remarkable growth, during the forecast period.
Key companies profiled in the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market:
- Celanese Corporation (US),
- PolyOne Corp. (US),
- RTP Company (US),
- SABIC (Saudi Arabia),
- Toray Industries (Japan),
- Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands),
- Kaneka Corp. (Japan),
- and Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corp. (Japan) and others.
Thermally Conductive Plastics Market segmentation by Types:
- Polyamide (PA)
- Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT)
- Polycarbonate (PC)
- Polyetherimide (PEI)
- Liquid Crystal Polymer
- Thermoplastic Polymer
- Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS)
- Others
Thermally Conductive Plastics Market segmentation by Application:
- Lighting Systems
- Battery Modules
- Others
Regional Outlook of Thermally Conductive Plastics Market:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key Features of the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Report:
- The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares
- Extensive study of key segments and sub-segments of the Thermally Conductive Plastics market
- Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects
- Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development
- In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario
- Analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, growth prospects, limitations, and threats
- Strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome entry-level barriers in the Thermally Conductive Plastics market over the forecast period
