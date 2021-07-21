LDPE Films Market Size Worth USD 69.48 Billion by 2026 With CAGR of 3.7% | Reports and Data

Market Size – USD 51.63 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.7%, Market Trends – Growing research in optical fiber market.

The global LDPE Films market is expected to reach USD 69.48 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. LDPE films have a low specific gravity which makes it a fitting choice for the flexible packaging industry. It is resistant to moisture, and that property makes it suitable for automobiles, electronic industry. Increase in the demand for linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) films may hinder the growth of the market due to its low cost and environment-friendly properties.

Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the market with the presence of many companies that has an application of LDPE films. APAC region has a major contribution with a growing demand for food delivery and plastics bottles on the rise. With accelerating, growth in the application of manufacturing outputs and a large number of food and beverage packaging industry in this region has contributed the growth. Growth in demand for automobile and construction will further increase LDPE films applications.

The global LDPE Films report provides an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape including company overview, revenue share and contribution, financial standing, global position, and technological and product advancement.

Key companies profiled in the LDPE Films report are:

Borealis AG,

Blueridge Films, Inc.,

Westlake Chemicals,

Manuli Stretch S.p.A.,

PT Panverta Cakrakencana,

Sasol Limited,

Toyobo Ltd.,

Bestfoyo Packaging Limited,

Reliance Industries Limited,

and Hoplee Packing Products Co. Ltd.

LDPE Films Market Segmentation based on Types:

Bags

Containers

Pouches

Tubes and Others

LDPE Films Market Segmentation based on Application:

Packaging

Overwrapping

Lamination

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further key findings from the report suggest

The preference of LDPE Films market has grown in recent years over the other films as it has a low specific gravity, high chemical, and electrical resistance.

The material is resistant to moisture and hence is applicable in a whole new range of products like military uniforms, front glass of automotive, etc.

By packaging, the LDPE films are used for packaging of a lot of products like Bags, container, pouches, tubes, and Bags and Containers are the two segments that have the maximum application.

Bags are forecasted to occupy a market share of 27% by the year 2026 whereas the container segment is forecasted to occupy a market share of 22% by the year 2026.

