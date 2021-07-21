Extrusion Coatings Market Segmentation ,Research Report, Size, Share, Industry Outlook 2020-2027

The increasing demand from packaging industries and popularity of additive manufacturing process is the major factor influencing market growth.

The global Extrusion Coatings Market is expected to reach USD 6.32 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the increasing demand from packaging industries and popularity of additive manufacturing process.

Market Size – USD 4.44 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.4%, Market Trends – Rise of environment friendly coating technologies.

Extrusion coating process is used for a range of applications including liquid packaging, aseptic drink containers, flexible packaging, toothpaste tubes, medical packaging, industrial wraps, insulation backed materials, and plastic coated tablecloths, as well as sacks for products as diverse as cement, cereal grain, and dry chemicals.

Extrusion coatings also present a blend of substrates, which when once combined, would be challenging to separate. The blended substrate obtains excellent enhanced physical properties and barrier protection performance from its component elements.

Fluctuating costs of raw materials and high costs as compared to other coating materials are the factors hindering the growth of the market.

Top Leaders Operating in the Market are:

Akzo Nobel N.V.,

The Sherwin Williams Company,

PPG Industries,

DowDupont,

Dura Coat Products Inc.,

The Lubrizol Corporation,

Davis-Standard LLC Qenos Pty Ltd.,

Optimum Plastics,

Transcendia,

Borealis AG,

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company,

Westlake Chemical Corporation,

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.,

Celanese Corporation and SABIC,

among others.

Extrusion Coatings Market Segmentation:

Based on Product Type:

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Ethylene Butyl Acrylate (EBA)

Polypropylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Based on Application:

Liquid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Photographic Film

Transport Packaging

Mills and Industrial Wrapping

Sack Lining

Pharmaceutical packaging

Personal Care & Cosmetic Packaging

The report talks about the key competitors with regard to their market size, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, profit margins, revenue generation, regional spread, and research and development activities. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, corporate deals, and licensing agreements, and more. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and regional spread.

The regional analysis offers a complete overview of the regional spread of the market along with production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, revenue contribution, trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key market trends influencing the growth of the Extrusion Coatings market?

Who are the prominent players of the Extrusion Coatings market?

What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Extrusion Coatings market?

What are the key growth driving and restraining of the Extrusion Coatings market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the prominent players of the Extrusion Coatings market?

What are the key outcomes of the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

