Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Segmentation ,Revenue, Size ,Analysis and Research Report 2026

Market Size – USD 2.45 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.5%, Market Trends – Rising demand from the tire industry.

The Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market is forecasted to reach USD 3.80 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.Expansion of the automotive industry in emerging nations such as the Middle East and the Asia Pacific is boosting the market in the region. On account of improving the road infrastructure, increase in spending ability and rise in ownership of vehicles per person is fueling the market for Polyisobutylene (PIB). The rapid growth of end user including automotive and construction sector is further encouraging the market.

Expansion of the automotive industry in emerging nations such as the Middle East and the Asia Pacific is boosting the market in the region. On account of improving the road infrastructure, increase in spending ability and rise in ownership of vehicles per person is fueling the market for Polyisobutylene (PIB). The rapid growth of end user including automotive and construction sector is further encouraging the market.

Get Free Sample Copy With Toc Of The Report To Understand The Structure Of The Complete Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1340

Major companies profiled in the report include:

BASF SE,

TPC Group Inc.,

Ineos Group,

Braskem,

Exxon Mobil,

Lanxess AG,

Chevron Oronite Company LLC,

Infineum International Ltd.,

The Lubrizol Corporation,

and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

among

Type Outlook:

Conventional POLYISOBUTYLENE (PIB)

Highly Reactive POLYISOBUTYLENE (PIB)

Application Outlook:

Tires

Lubes Additives

Fuel Additives

2-Stroke Engines

Industrial Lubes and Others

Adhesives and Sealants

To Read More About The Report, Click Here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polyisobutylene-pib-market

Regional Analysis of the Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market:

The global Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market is categorized into several leading geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the market, more essentially, in the global market that is spread across the major regions of the world. Under this section of the report, the global Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market presence across the major regions in terms of the global market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels has been analyzed.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Polyisobutylene (PIB) is preferred over other synthetic and natural rubbers due to its good fragmentation performance, high cleanliness, and its self-healing nature.

Tires hold a market share of 19% in the year 2018. The ability of the product to hold air in for a longer period of time in the tube is increasing the demand for the product in this sector.

2-Strokes Engine has the highest growth rate of 6.9% throughout the forecast period.

Automotive dominates the market with a share of 21% of the market in the year 2018. Increasing application of Polyisobutylene (PIB) in the tire industry to improve heat retention capabilities during tire vulcanization is further forecasted to boost the market.

Polyisobutylene (PIB) with high molecular weight holds the largest market share of 35% in the year 2018. It has a high demand in industries like sealants and automotive owing to its oxidation, superior UV and high resistance property.

Increase in demand for packaging in the pharmaceutical industry to help preserve the quality of drugs is boosting the demand for the product in this sector also.

Pharmaceuticals is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.4% throughout the forecast period.

APAC holds a market share of 24% in the year 2018. Emergence and expansion of automotive and sealant industries in APAC are fuelling the market growth.

Rising investment for the development of the product in the petrochemical sector will also propel the market growth in the Asia Pacific region. The region is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 6.0% throughout the forecast period.

To Get This Report at a Lucrative Price, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1340

Thank you for reading our report. To find more details on the report or to inquire about its customization, please let us know, and we will offer you the report as per your needs.

About Us:

We are a boutique market intelligence and strategic consulting firm dedicated to make an meaningful impact on businesses across the globe. Our stellar estimation and forecasting models have earned recognition across majority of the business forum across the globe. Our services are arrayed over diverse sectors and industries looking to expand in alternative regions and products.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Read More Related Reports

Pentaerythritol Market Size

Anaerobic Digestion Market Trends

Polymer Modified Bitumen Market Statistics

Cannabis Packaging Market Report

Chromium Powder Market Analysis

Polymer Modified Bitumen Market Statistics

Polymer Modified Bitumen Market Report

Polymer Modified Bitumen Market Companies