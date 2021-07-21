Medical Foods Market Size, Revenue Analysis, PEST, Region & Country Forecast, 2020–2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Medical Foods Market was USD 253.0 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2026. A variety of terms have appeared worldwide, such as nutraceuticals, medifoods, vitafoods, functional foods, and the more traditional dietary supplements and fortified foods. However, the term functional foods have become the predominant one even though several organizations have attempted to differentiate this emerging food category. Medical Foods are considered as the food or a part of food that delivers nutritional value to the diet. It is also called as a functional food that contains standardized nutrient and pharmaceutical-grade. These supplements act as source for a dietary supplement to the body through diet & works to prevent diseases. With cumulative educational level, people are becoming ready to accept diverse types of food & beverages that have added nutritional supplements. Hence with this change, Medical Foods are gaining traction across the world.

The following players are covered in the report:

Kraft Heinz Company (US), The Hain Celestial Group (US), Conagra (US), General Mills (US), Kellogg’s (US), Nestlé (Switzerland), Nature’s Bounty (US), Amway (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), and Freedom Food Group Limited (Australia).

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Medical Foods Market on the basis of source, products, distribution channel, and region:

Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Proteins & Amino Acids

Probiotics

Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts

Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Vitamins

prebiotics

Carotenoids

Minerals

Others

Products (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Food Snacks Confectionery Bakery Dairy Infant Nutrition Others

Beverages Beverages Health Drinks Energy Drinks Juices Dairy and Dairy Alternative Beverage Others

Dietary Supplements Vitamins Fatty Acids Minerals Proteins Botanicals Enzyme



Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Conventional Stores Grocery Stores Mass Merchandisers Warehouse Online retail

Pharmacies/Drugstores

Specialty Stores Bakery Stores Confectionery Stores Gourmet Stores Health Centers Cosmetic Stores



Medical Foods Market Production by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Manufacturing cost structure:

The Global Medical Foods Market Market report also analyses the manufacturing cost structure and provides various details about the raw materials, overall production process, and the industry chain structure analysis. The key factor that is propelling the market towards growth in each region is provided. The research report also focuses on the growth opportunities in the emerging markets of Asia Pacific, Latin America, and others.

