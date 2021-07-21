Powder Dairy Blends Market Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast To 2026

According to Reports and Data the global Powder Powder Dairy Blends Market was valued at USD 3.0 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0 % from 2019 to reach USD 5.4 Billion by the year 2026. Consumption of dairy has become an important part of the daily routine in the market. Consumers have become more specific about the ingredients they are consuming on daily basis, fat-less food are in trend from pass few years which rises the demand of Powder Dairy Blends in the market. Infant formula is one of the classic Powder Dairy Blends, and has a large consumption volume throughout the world. Ingredient composition between different infant formulas will change depending on a range of factors. Blends present an opportunity to introduce milk solids or milk solids replacers in a cost-effective manner when costs are high or competitive pressure leads to the need for strategies at the bottom end of the market. Filled milk products are a traditional way of doing this; filled whey products and whey alternatives are more recent innovations introduced in the market.

Some of the key players operating in the Powder Powder Dairy Blends Market are Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd (New Zealand), Doehler Group (Germany), Agropur ingredients (Canada), Royal Friesland Campina N.V. (Netherlands), and Kerry Group (Ireland).

The report offers a panoramic view of competitive landscape of the global market to offer key insights into the key players and their business expansion plans. It also offers critical insights into their financial status, global position, product portfolio, revenue and gross profit margins, and technological and research developments. It further sheds lights on M&A activities, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, deals, and product launches among others.

Based on Type, (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Dairy Mixtures

Dairy/Non-dairy ingredients

Dairy as functional ingredient

Dairy as carrier

Others (combinations, dairy/protein derivatives, and dairy/non-dairy fat component)

Based on Form, (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Spreadable

Powder

Liquid

Based on Application, (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Ice cream

Yogurt

Infant formula

Bakery

Feed

Butter & cheese spreadable blends

Beverages

Others (cocoa preparations, chocolate, and confectionery)

According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into the key geographical regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report discusses in detail the production and consumption ratio, market size and market share, import and export, supply and demand ratio, consumer demand, technological advancements, R&D, infrastructure development, economic growth, and robust presence of market players in each region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the expected revenue growth rate the global Powder Powder Dairy Blends Market is expected to register during the forecast period?

What are the key growth driving factors of Powder Powder Dairy Blends Market?

Who are the leading players in the market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

Which region is expected to account for the largest market share in the global Powder Powder Dairy Blends Market over the forecast period?

