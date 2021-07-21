Starflower Oil Market Growth, Revenue Share Analysis, Company Profiles, and Forecast To 2027

The global Starflower Oil Market is expected to reach USD 61.6 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market may be attributed to the growing application of Starflower Oil amongst the end-use industries.

Growing demand for Starflower Oil from the cosmetics and the personal care industry is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. Starflower Oil finds both internal and topical usage for the treatment of inflammation. Starflower Oil has a very high level of Gamma-Linolenic Acid (GLA), a vital fatty acid, which cannot be produced by the human body. The protective characteristics of Starflower Oil aids to seal the moisture and maintain the suppleness of the skin. It is beneficial in shooting and healing dry skin, which may be blended with other rich oil for added hydration. Moreover, if a person skin is vulnerable to inflammation redness, or rosacea, Starflower Oil is beneficial in providing relief from the condition.

The competitive landscape of the Starflower Oil Market is intense as players are actively engaged in the technological advancements, product developments, product pricing, research innovations, and other growth tactics. Moreover, the report also provides insightful data about business alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, corporate and government deals, product launches and brand promotions, and others. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the company profiles and offers strategic recommendations to the key market players and new emerging players to gain a robust footing in the market.

Companies considered and profiled in this market study:

Connoils LLC, Icelandirect Inc., AOD Products Pvt. Ltd., K. K. Enterprise, Premium Crops Ltd., Aromex Industry, Avsetia Pharma, Nordic Naturals, Desert Whale Jojoba Company, William Hodgson & Co.

In-depth regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Forms Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Oil

Capsule

Gels

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Others

The report also offers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to offer a better understanding of the market. The graphical data is represented in the form of charts, diagrams, tables, tables, and other representations to provide clear understanding of crucial data.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Starflower Oil Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Starflower Oil Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

Continue….

