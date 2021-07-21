Dehydrated Alcohol Market Revenue Trends, Company Profiles, Revenue Share Analysis, 2020–2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Dehydrated Alcohol Market was valued at USD 118.9 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 241.2 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3%. Rising demand for organic solvents due to dynamic properties, including high octane number and flammability characteristics, will lead to an increase in demand for Dehydrated Alcohol in the transportation sector. It is a cleaner-burning fuel that is combined with gasoline and diesel fuels to decrease fuel consumption and emissions. The booming demand for Dehydrated Alcohol in various industries owing to its solubility, antimicrobial action, high octane number. These factors are boosting the requirement for the Dehydrated Alcohol market in the international market.

The report offers a panoramic view of competitive landscape of the global market to offer key insights into the key players and their business expansion plans. It also offers critical insights into their financial status, global position, product portfolio, revenue and gross profit margins, and technological and research developments. It further sheds lights on M&A activities, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, deals, and product launches among others. The research study deploys advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer deeper insights into key players.

Some of the key players operating in the Dehydrated Alcohol market are Cargill (US), Raizen Energia (Brazil), Green Plains Inc. (US), Cristalco (France), MGP Ingredients (US), The Andersons Inc. (US), Sigma Aldrich (US), Grain Processing Corporation (US), Greenfield Specialty Alcohols (Canada), and Flint Hills Resources (US).

On the basis of type, the Dehydrated Alcohol market has been segmented as follows:

Ethyl alcohol

Methyl alcohol

Isopropyl alcohol

Isobutyl alcohol

Others (sorbitol and maltitol)

On the basis of application, the Dehydrated Alcohol market has been segmented as follows:

Personal care products

Pharmaceuticals

Fuels

Food ingredients (excluding beverages)

Chemical intermediates & solvents

Others (home care products and reagents)

On the basis of source, the Dehydrated Alcohol market has been segmented as follows:

Sugar & molasses

Corn

Grains (excluding corn)

Fossil fuels

Others (whey, cellulosic materials, and algae)

According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into the key geographical regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report discusses in detail the production and consumption ratio, market size and market share, import and export, supply and demand ratio, consumer demand, technological advancements, R&D, infrastructure development, economic growth, and robust presence of market players in each region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the expected revenue growth rate the global Dehydrated Alcohol market is expected to register during the forecast period?

What are the key growth driving factors of Dehydrated Alcohol market?

Who are the leading players in the market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

Which region is expected to account for the largest market share in the global Dehydrated Alcohol market over the forecast period?

