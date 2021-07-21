Demand for Clapboard Sidings to Remain Predominantly High through 2026

As construction businesses across several parts of the world are witnessing surplus profits and aggressive expansion, the need for adopting protective materials to safeguard the health of buildings from external factors has increased. Rain, winds, snow or lightings – several environmental factors can degrade the quality of the constructed building by damaging its exteriors, and penetrating through it to affect the interiors.

Plastic materials or polymers made of vinyl compounds are being used to develop weatherproofing solutions for exteriors of buildings. This has propelled the demand for vinyl sidings across residential and commercial real estate sectors. Homeowners are installing vinyl sidings for allowing their house to stay protected throughout the years.

Global Vinyl Siding Market: Segmentation

For clearer understanding of the Vinyl Siding Market, analysts have segmented the market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of application, technology, and users. Each segment has been further explained with the help of graphs figures. This breakdown of the market gives the readers an objective view of the global Vinyl Siding Market, which is essential to make sound investments.

A market research study is incomplete without regional analysis, and we are well aware of it. That is why, the report includes a comprehensive and all-inclusive study that solely concentrates on the geographical growth of the global Vinyl Siding Market. The study also includes accurate estimations about market growth at the global, regional, and country levels. It empowers you to understand why some regional markets are flourishing while others are seeing a decline in growth. It also allows you to focus on geographies that hold the potential to create lucrative prospects in the near future.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Product Type Clapboard Siding

Dutch Lap Siding

Beaded Siding

Cabin Board Siding

Board & Batten Vertical Siding

Vertical Siding

Shingle Siding

Shake Siding End User New Residential Construction

New Non-Residential

Residential Repair and Rehabilitation

Non-Residential Repair and Rehabilitation Insulation Type Insulated Siding

Non-Insulated Siding

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Competition Tracking

The report has identified the key players in global vinyl sidings market. Companies namely

Axiall Corporation

Associated Materials Group Inc.

Alcoa Inc., Alside Inc.

BASF SE

Sibco Building Products

CertainTeed Corporation

Ferriot Inc.

Ply Gem Holdings

Acme Brick

Koch Industries

ASC Profile Inc.

