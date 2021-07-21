Demand for Landfill Biogas Is Anticipated to Expand at over 5% CAGR through 2031

Increasing demand for alternative energy sources has prompted the use of landfills containing biodegradable materials in production of combustible gases. A mixture of these gases, which is collectively identified as landfill gas, is used as a key source of supplying hydrocarbons in production of heat and other forms of energy. Governments from several parts of the world are adopting measures towards natural anaerobic decomposition of the collected organic waste in landfills.

As a result of activities instrumented by microorganisms, a mixture of different gases being drawn from these landfills is finding an ideal replacement to fossil fuel components of natural gas. High in methane, the utilization of landfill gas continues to gain traction in domestic applications such as supplying power to homes in the form of natural gas. Easy procurement of landfill gas and low capital expenditure in production continues to relieve the stress on solar energy as the most exploited renewable energy resource.

Global Landfill Gas Market: Segmentation

For clearer understanding of the Landfill Gas Market, analysts have segmented the market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of application, technology, and users. Each segment has been further explained with the help of graphs figures. This breakdown of the market gives the readers an objective view of the global Landfill Gas Market, which is essential to make sound investments.

A market research study is incomplete without regional analysis, and we are well aware of it. That is why, the report includes a comprehensive and all-inclusive study that solely concentrates on the geographical growth of the global Landfill Gas Market. The study also includes accurate estimations about market growth at the global, regional, and country levels. It empowers you to understand why some regional markets are flourishing while others are seeing a decline in growth. It also allows you to focus on geographies that hold the potential to create lucrative prospects in the near future.

Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:

How will the global Landfill Gas Market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

Which segment will drive the global Landfill Gas Market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Landfill Gas Market?

How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?

3 Key Insights from the Report

With respect to region, the global landfill gas market growth is influenced by the adoption of landfill gas across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ). The North America landfill gas market is expected to reflect high market attractiveness and is the largest with a high market valuation. Moreover, Europe is poised to retain its second place and is the second largest region in the landfill gas market. APEJ landfill gas market is projected to rise at the highest value CAGR throughout the forecast period

China is the most lucrative regional market in APEJ that has extensively contributed to the growth of the landfill gas market in APEJ region. This growth can be attributed towards favorable government initiatives for environmental protection of harmful emissions as well as increasing direct use projects in China. In addition, India and Australia are also significant contributors to the growth of the landfill gas market in APEJ

Upgraded segment by application category is poised to grow at a noteworthy pace in the coming years. The upgraded segment is expected to register a steady CAGR of 5.0% in terms of value throughout the period of forecast, 2017-2026. However, direct use segment is the most attractive and is anticipated to cement its dominance in the global landfill gas market during the forecast period

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Segmentation by Category

Application

Direct Use

Upgraded

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Landfill Gas Market report answers the following queries:

What is the largest share held by key players in the market? What strategies have proven most advantageous in the Landfill Gas Market? What factors will most likely present challenges to growth during the forecast period?

