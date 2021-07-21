Growing Adoption of RFID labels for Inventory Management Impact Demand for Pressure Sensitive Labels Positively

A new Fact.MR research report has slated that the global sales of pressure sensitive adhesives to record a steady 4.9% CAGR, in terms of volume, over the forecast period (2017-2026). Pressure sensitive adhesives sales across the globe are estimated to exceed US$ 71,000 Mn in revenues by 2026-end.

Growing Demand for Flexible & Convenient Packaging Solutions creating Huge Demand for Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

Rapid population expansion worldwide has led to a robust demand for food, which in turn has provided an impetus to the food packaging industry. Currently, it has been witnessed that changes in the urban lifestyle have prompted use of packaged food across the globe. In addition, recent rise in the household income has boosted packaging industry, on account of expected demand for advanced flexible packaging of products such as snacks, poultry, meat, fish, and pet food. Utilization of peel-off lids and microwavable pouches as flexible packaging products are likely to gain momentum owing to changing consumer lifestyles. With rising demand for flexible and convenient packaging solutions, customers are continuously seeking easy to open, lightweight and high quality packing materials. Pressure sensitive adhesives have been deemed to be the most appropriate for such uses and therefore will gain a tremendous surge in demand in the foreseeable future.

Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market: Segmentation

For clearer understanding of the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market, analysts have segmented the market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of application, technology, and users. Each segment has been further explained with the help of graphs figures. This breakdown of the market gives the readers an objective view of the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market, which is essential to make sound investments.

A market research study is incomplete without regional analysis, and we are well aware of it. That is why, the report includes a comprehensive and all-inclusive study that solely concentrates on the geographical growth of the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market. The study also includes accurate estimations about market growth at the global, regional, and country levels. It empowers you to understand why some regional markets are flourishing while others are seeing a decline in growth. It also allows you to focus on geographies that hold the potential to create lucrative prospects in the near future.

Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:

How will the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

Which segment will drive the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market?

How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Resin Type Acrylic

Rubber

Other Product Types Backing Material Polypropylene

Paper

Polyvinyl Chloride

Other Backing Materials Application Tapes

Labels

Hygiene

Graphic Films

Medical

Other Applications

Competition Tracking

Fact.MR’s report has listed key participants actively contributing to the market growth, which include

3M Company Tesa SE Nitto Denko Corporation LINTEC Corporation BASF SE Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG Exxon Mobil Corporation Scapa Group PLC.



The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market report answers the following queries:

What is the largest share held by key players in the market? What strategies have proven most advantageous in the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market? What factors will most likely present challenges to growth during the forecast period?

