Rapid Adoption of Portable Multi Gas Detector In North America Owing to the Safety Measures

According to a recently collated Fact.MR report, sales of gas detection equipment will increase at a CAGR of 4.6%, in terms of volume, between the period 2017 and 2026. Innovation in technology, which leads to product premiumization, is expected to pave opportunities for the market. Vendors across the globe are introducing innovative technologies, such as portable gas detection equipment, which facilitate utilization and calibration. Revenues from worldwide sales of gas detection equipment are likely to exceed US$ 1,900 Mn by 2026-end.

Global Gas Detection Equipment Market: Segmentation

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Type Fixed

Portable End User Oil & Gas

Mining

Government & Military

Manufacturing

Others

Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:

How will the global Gas Detection Equipment Market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

Which segment will drive the global Gas Detection Equipment Market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Gas Detection Equipment Market?

How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Gas Detection Equipment Market report answers the following queries:

What is the largest share held by key players in the market? What strategies have proven most advantageous in the Gas Detection Equipment Market? Which region promises largest opportunity for new investors during the forecast period 2017 to 2026? What factors will most likely present challenges to growth during the forecast period? What will be the value of total revenues, and at what CAGR will the growth compound during the forecast period 2017 to 2026?

Key players significantly contributing and underpinning growth of the global gas detection equipment market include

Conspec Controls Inc.

Sensidyne, LP

Global Detection Systems Corp.

Analytical Technology Inc.

Gas Measurement Instruments Limited.

Enmet LLC.

ESP SAFETY INC.

Gastech Australia Pty Ltd.

Trolex Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

General Electric Company

United Technologies Corporation

Fortive Corporation

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

