Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2027

Growing geriatric populace and surging prevalence of chronic conditions and disabilities are expected to spur market growth

The global robotic rehabilitation & assistive technologies market size is expected to reach USD 4.08 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 12.7%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Substantial increase in market revenue growth can be attributed to the expanding geriatric population, rising prevalence of congenital physical disabilities, growing burden of acute and chronic diseases, and increasing incidences of stroke, paralysis, or spinal injuries. Other major factors accountable for market revenue growth are rising applications of computational intelligence in assistive technology, surging demand for advanced robotic prostheses, and rapid incorporation of rehabilitation robotics and assistive technologies across hospitals, clinics, and palliative care facilities. Rising collaborations among research laboratories, academia, and leading industry players have led to path-breaking advances in assistive robotic technologies such as powered exoskeleton, which enables individuals with locomotor disabilities to move or walk better. For instance, a research team at Northern Arizona University led by Prof. Zach Lerner is currently working on the development of wearable exoskeleton devices to help disabled people improve their mobility.

The report initially offers market introduction, market overview, product scope, market opportunities, growth prospects, risks, limitations, and key drivers. The report also covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with extensive profiling of the key competitors. It covers recent technological advancements, product developments, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships.

Key Companies in the market include:

AlterG

Bionik Laboratories

Ekso Bionics

Accuray Incorporated

DIH Technologies Corporation

Intuitive Surgical

Fanuc

Focal Meditech

Instead Technologies

Mazor Robotics

Reha-Stim Medtec GmbH & Co. KG

Vincent Medical

Honda Motor

Aretech

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Market segment analysis:

Product Outlook:

Mobile

Standalone

Application Range:

Sports and Orthopedic Medicine

Neurorehabilitation

Military Strength Training

Regional analysis further covers a country-wise analysis to offer insights into key trends and demands in each major country that might affect the growth of the market in the region.

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Global Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the market along with their SWOT analysis, their business profiles, business overview, market share, global position, and market value

Identification and analysis of significant trends and factors driving revenue growth of the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape along with strategic mergers, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and product launches

Assessment of each market segment along with their growth trends and market revenue contribution

Study of the key regions to pinpoint growth potential and study opportunities, threats, limitations, and risks

