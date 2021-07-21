Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Size, Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Regions to 2027

The Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market is forecast to reach USD 70.94 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polybutylene terephthalate or PBT is a semi-crystalline, synthetic, engineered thermoplastic with similar composition and properties to polyethylene terephthalate (PET). PBT is a shares features with other thermoplastic polyesters, and it is a part of the polyester group of resins. PBT can be considered as a high-performance material with high molecular weight. It is often characterized as stiff, strong, engineerable plastic. Its color variations range from white to bright colors, making it adaptable for a wide range of applications. Its high demand in automotive, electronics and electrical components are fostering the growth of this industry. In the case of outdoor uses having the concern of fire, additives are added to PBT to enhance its flammability and UV properties. The scope of these modifications makes PBT appropriate for various industrial applications. PBT is usually the preferred choice when a material with good dimensional stability, high strength, and good insulation is required. PBT’s major advantages are low shrinkage rate when forming and resistance to solvents. Apart from its desired features for the application in various end-user industries, factors like the increasing demand for lightweight automobiles and the rising demand for electrical applications are also supporting the growth of the market.

Key participants include BASF SE, A.Schulman Inc, Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd, Celanese Corporation, Clariant, China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd, Evonik Industries AG, DuPont, Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corporation and Polymer Technology and Services LLC.

In regards to region, North America can be seen to hold a considerable share of the market. The market share held by the region is attributed to a well-established automotive industry and electrical & electronics sector.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Polybutylene Terephthalate market according to Type, Processing Methods, Application, and Region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

PBT compound

PBT resin

Processing Methods Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Injection Molding

Extrusion

Blow molding

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Extrusion Products

Household Appliances

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Polybutylene Terephthalate market held a market share of USD 41.17 Billion in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 6.2% during the forecast period.

In context to Type, the PBT resin segment is projected to witness a significant growth rate of 7.0% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 31.0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by this segment is attributed to the growing demand for plastic fiber and increasing demand for resins in the automotive sector, wherein PBT resins are needed for manufacturing PBT fiber, and the base resin derived from it can be used in the automotive & electronics industry, contributing to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

In context to Processing Methods, the Injection Molding segment held the largest market share of more than 40.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The market dominance of the Injection Molding segment is attributed to its various advantages like high efficiency, the scope of enhancing the strength of PBT by adding fillers and automation of the process that saves the manufacturing costs, which results in its high demand among the manufacturers of these thermoplastic material…Continued

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technology

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Polybutylene Terephthalate Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Polybutylene Terephthalate Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The rising demand for electrical applications

4.2.2.2. The increasing demand for lightweight automobiles

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Elevating competitions due to the presence of other types of engineering polymer

4.2.3.2. Stringent government regulations associated with the use of plastic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price Trend Analysis

Continued…

