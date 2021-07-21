Phthalate Plasticizers Market Size, Share, Global Trends, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast to 2027

The Global Phthalate Plasticizers market is forecast to reach USD 13.92 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Among the various plasticizers used in PVC, phthalate plasticizers are most commonly used. More than 90% of the plasticizers used in thermoplastic polymers are used in PVC. These plasticizers are added to PVC to support the chains of PVC polymers slide against each other, softening the PVC. These plasticizers are colorless liquids and insoluble in water. However, it is miscible in hexane, mineral oil, and most organic solvents. Due to the above mentioned trait, it is easily soluble in bodily fluids like saliva and plasma. These plasticizers that are used in PVC are effective and inexpensive. DINP (Di-Isononyl Phthalate) and DEHP ( Di-Ethylhexyl Phthalate) are the two mentionable examples of these plasticizers. DEHP is one of the most commonly used PP, which still finds application as the plasticizer in PVC surgical and medical products. Factors like expansion of the construction and automotive sector, and the rising demand for flexible PVC is supporting the sector growth. Different initiatives by industry players like expansion is also supporting the sector growth. As an instance, UPC, one of the mentionable industry player, had planned to initiate the functioning of two plasticizer plants in China by 2015. The manufacturing of the plant emphasis on production of dioctyl terephthalate (DOTP), diisononyl phthalate (DINP) and dioctyl phthalate (DOP). In context to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a significant share of the market. The market share held by the region is attributed to the continuous expansion of the healthcare and automotive sector in this region. The new medical-device directives of this region emphasizes on the abolishment of the application of phthalates by 2020-2026, which also has a significant positive impact on the sector growth.

Key participants include Exxonmobil, BASF SE, UPC Technology, Aekyung Petrochemical, NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION, Evonik Industries, Eastman, LG Chem, Shangdong Qilo Plasticizers and Shandong Hongxin Chemicals..

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Phthalate Plasticizers market according to Type, Application, End-user, and Region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

High phthalates

Low phthalates

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Automotive

Building and construction

Electrical and electronics

Medical

Paints & coatings

Adhesives & sealants

Packaging

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Wire & Cable

Flooring & Wall Coverings

Consumer Goods

Film & Sheet

Coated Fabric

Adhesives And Glues

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Phthalate Plasticizers market held a market share of USD 9.84 Billion in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 3.8% during the forecast period.

In context to Type, the Low phthalates segment is projected to witness a faster growth rate of 4.5% during the forecast period, which expected to hold, 39.0% of the market by 2027. Low phthalates can be further classified into dibutyl phthalate (DBP) and di(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP). The growth rate witnessed by the Low phthalates segment is attributed to the continuous expansion of the medical sector and adhesive industry wherein it is used in medical devices & adhesives, respectively, thus contributing to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

In context to Application, the Flooring & Wall Coverings segment held the largest market share of more than 30.0% in 2018, with a growth rate of 3.9% during the forecast period. The high durability of these plasticizers and its ease of maintenance have resulted in its wide application in flooring & wall coverings of residential as well as commercial constructions wherein it can survive foot traffic in commercial buildings like in shopping malls.

In regards to End-user, the Automotive segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 4.2% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 19.6% of the market by 2027. The market share held by the Automotive segment is attributed to the continuous expansion of the industry, increasing demand for light weight vehicles and applicability of these plasticizers in seat upholstery, seat belt, airbags, thus contributing to the growth rate witnessed by this segment…Continued

