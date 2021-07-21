Grain Silos and Storage System Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2028

The global silos and storage market is predicted to expand from USD 1.30 billion in 2020 to USD 1.85 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.1% during the projection time. The growing production of high-quality food grains through post-harvest management and efficient storage systems is approximated to increase the market for grain silos and storage systems.

Silos are specially designed containers used for storing products in bulk for long durations. The silos are widely used in industrial and agricultural applications. A well-maintained, air-tight silo with optimum temperature and other conditions is expected to remain unharmed for many years.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3904

The demand for grain silos is augmenting due to the increasing requirement for storing food grains for a more extended period. Several farmers from the developed countries are investing in the market to install silos systems for storing grains. Factors such as cost-effectiveness, high durability, and low requirement of the workforce are driving the market demand for grain silos and storage systems.

The surging rate of food wastage and post-harvest losses is attributing to the market growth of grain silos and storage systems.

These silos are preferred over warehouses as they offer better storage, require better ground space, and low assembling costs. The optimum conditions protect the seeds and grains from external weather conditions and pests and rodents.

The technological advances in agriculture and the high requirement of quality storage are expected to boost the market for grain silos and storage systems. Moreover, leading market players are investing in the R&D of products and are coming up with strategies for the merger, collaborations to retain their market footprint.

The coronavirus pandemic has adversely hampered the global demand for grain silos and storage system market. Due to lack of labor and disruptions in the supply chain, many plants were closed during the initial lockdown days.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3904

Further key findings:

North America attributed to the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to dominate the market during the projection period owing to the rising awareness of precision agriculture. Moreover, the involvement of market players for developed grain silos in North America is evaluated to increase the market growth.

The Asia Pacific region market occupied a significant market revenue in 2020 and is presumed to increase at the highest CAGR during the predicted timeframe. The growing occurrences of post-harvest losses, either due to environmental factors or due to pests and rodents, are aggregating the growth of the grain silos and storage systems.

Key players:

Silos Córdoba (Spain), PRADO SILOS (Spain), Symaga (Spain), SIMEZA (Spain), Bentall Rowlands Silo Storage Ltd (UK), Dehºetiler Makina (Turkey), Mysilo (Turkey), Brock Grain Systems (US), Sukup Manufacturing Co. (US), Sioux Steel Company (US), MICHA£ (Poland), AGI (Canada), Privé SA (France), Behlen Mfg. Co. (US), SCAFCO Grain Systems Co. (US), Superior Grain Equipment (US), and Hoffmann, Inc. (US), and MULMIX SpA Unipersonale (Italy) AGCO Corporation (US), are the key market players.

To know more about this Report : https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/grain-silos-and-storage-system-market

For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the grain silos and storage market based on commodity type, Silo Type, Form, and Region:

Based on silo type: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 – 2028)

Grains bins

Hopper silos

Flat bottom silos

Other silo types Bags

Synthetic silos

Bunkers

Towers

Based commodity type: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 – 2028)

Sunflower

Rice

Wheat

Maize

Soybean

Other commodity types: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 – 2028)

Sorghum

Barley

Based on region: (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Rest of World (RoW)

Table of contents:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. Internal Database

1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Drip Irrigation Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.3.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Challenges

3.4.4. Industry Opportunities

3.5. Business Environment Analysis

3.5.1. Industry Analysis

3.5.1.1. Supplier Power

3.5.1.2. Buyer Power

3.5.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.5.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.5.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.6. Roadmap of Grain Silos and Storage Systems Market

3.7. Market Entry Strategies

3.8. Impact of COVID-19 the Grain Silos and Storage Systems Market

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.2. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.3. Consumer Product Adoption

4.4. Observations & Recommendations

Continued…….

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3904

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting customization of the report. Our team till will connect with you in the shortest possible time with a report that best meet your requirements.

Browse more report:

Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

News: www.reportsanddata.com/market-news

Connect with us: Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter