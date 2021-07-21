Nanomedicine Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2027

Increasing incidence of cancer coupled with rising federal support in North America is expected to stimulate market growth.

The global nanomedicine market is expected to reach USD 435.08 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increased global incidence of cancer coupled with growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is likely to be the key factors governing market growth. Based on the WHO statistics, in 2018 around 18.07million new cases were registered for cancer in 2018. Additionally, cancer accounted for around 9.5 million deaths in 2018. The incidence of cancer was significantly high and lied around 48.4 percent in Asia Pacific.

Nanomedicine is being increasingly adopted for the treatment of various diseases including cancer and cardiovascular disease. Apart from improved efficacy and safety, factors such as bio-availability and ability to deliver diagnostic and therapeutic agents to targeted sites are expected to stimulate market growth.

Some of the key players operating in the Nanomedicine market include:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Bio-Gate AG, Celgene Corporation, and Johnson & Johnson.

Segments covered in the report:

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to the analysis, North America is expected to dominate the market with the highest market share. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to show a significant growth rate owing to rising development and population demands.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Therapeutics

Regenerative Medicine

In-vitro diagnostics

In-vivo diagnostic

Vaccines

Drug Delivery System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Nanobots

Nanoghosts

Nanoclusters

Nanobubbles

Exosomes

Injectable Nanoparticle Generator

Dendrimers

Liposomes

Carbon nanotube

Graphene

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Infectious diseases

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Others

Research Methodology:

The market report is formulated on the basis of data obtained through extensive primary and secondary research. The data is further validated and verified by industry experts, research analysts, and professionals. The report considers regional demand and supply ratio, investments, market dynamics, capacity, end-use industry trends, and consumer behavior to generate a forecast report. The data is collected from verified sources such as government policies, regulatory published materials, journals, trade magazines, and verified data sources. The report uses advanced analytical tools such as SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis to provide an accurate insight into the market scenario and competitive landscape. This report provides beneficial information to companies and new players to make lucrative business decisions. The market estimates and forecast data have been thoroughly verified through exhaustive primary research.

