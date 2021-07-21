Genome Editing Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

Increasing genomic research across the globe coupled with high incidence of target diseases is expected to stimulate market growth

The global Genome Editing market size is expected to reach USD 15.09 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 14.8%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Genome editing refers to a genetic engineering method used for insertion, deletion, or modification in the genome of any organism. Genome editing has come up as promising tool with wide scale application of established genetic engineering technologies such as TALEN and introduction of new methods such as CRISPR technology.

The market is driven by the increasing incidence of genetic diseases, favorable funding scenario for research & development in the field of genetic engineering, technological advancements in genetic engineering such as developments in CRISPR technology, increasing focus of food industry on genetically modified organisms, and rising awareness about efficacy as well applications of genetic engineering methods. For instance, globally over 175 million hectares of land is used for GM crops production. However, stringent regulatory scenario and ethical concerns for gene editing research and applications and concerns among end users regarding use of gene alteration therapies are likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the Genome Editing market include:

genome editing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, GenScript, Horizon Discovery Group Plc, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc, Lonza, New England Biolabs, and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

Segments covered in the report:

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to the analysis, North America is expected to dominate the market with the highest market share. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to show a significant growth rate owing to rising development and population demands.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2027)

Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)

Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nucleases (TALEN)

Zinc Finger Nucleases (ZFN)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2027)

Animal Genetic Engineering

Therapeutic Application Genetically Modified Organisms

Plant Genetic Engineering

Cell Line Engineering

Beneficial Aspects of the Report:

Global and region forecast of the Genome Editing market from 2020-2027

In-depth analysis of market dynamics, industry outlook, market size based on types and applications

Details of value chain analysis, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis to provide a better understanding of the market and competitive players

Detailed insights on competitive landscape and emerging market trends

Research Methodology:

The market report is formulated on the basis of data obtained through extensive primary and secondary research. The data is further validated and verified by industry experts, research analysts, and professionals. The report considers regional demand and supply ratio, investments, market dynamics, capacity, end-use industry trends, and consumer behavior to generate a forecast report. The data is collected from verified sources such as government policies, regulatory published materials, journals, trade magazines, and verified data sources. The report uses advanced analytical tools such as SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis to provide an accurate insight into the market scenario and competitive landscape. This report provides beneficial information to companies and new players to make lucrative business decisions. The market estimates and forecast data have been thoroughly verified through exhaustive primary research.

