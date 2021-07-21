Bone Growth Stimulator Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2026

Increasing incidence of target diseases such as diabetes, arthritis across the globe coupled with high incidence of bone injuries is expected to stimulate market growth

The Bone growth stimulator market size to reach USD 1,788.54 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.5%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Bone growth stimulation is emerging as a preferred method to stimulate natural healing process of bone through passing lowâ€‘level pulses of electromagnetic energy to the site of injury or fusion. It provides an alternative for painful ortho-surgical procedures and assist bone healing, for which preventive & therapeutic bone growth stimulation technologies are developed by various market players.

The market is driven by several factors that includes advantages provided by bone growth stimulation techniques over conventional methods, Increasing incidences of target diseases/condition, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries and advancement in bone growth stimulation technologies. For instance, in June 2017, announced a clinical trial study for the company’s bone growth stimulator. Similarly, in January 2017, Orthofix received FDA approval and CE Mark Approval for sales of its Bone Growth Stimulators in the regions.

The report initially offers market introduction, market overview, product scope, market opportunities, growth prospects, risks, limitations, and key drivers. The report also covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with extensive profiling of the key competitors. It covers recent technological advancements, product developments, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships.

Key Companies in the market include:

Orthofix International N.V., Medtronic plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Harvest Technologies Corporation, DJO Finance LLC, Isto Biologics, Arthrex, Inc., Bioventus LLC, DePuy Synthes, and Stryker Corporation

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Market segment analysis:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2026)

Bone Growth Stimulation Devices External Bone Growth Stimulators Combined Magnetic Field (CMF) Devices Capacitive Coupling (CC) Devices Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) Devices Implanted Bone Growth Stimulators Ultrasonic Bone Growth Stimulators

Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP)

Platelet-rich Plasma (PRP)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2026)

Spinal Fusion Surgeries

Delayed Union & Nonunion Bone Fractures

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeries

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2026)

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care Settings

Academic Institutes & Research Centers

Others

Regional analysis further covers a country-wise analysis to offer insights into key trends and demands in each major country that might affect the growth of the market in the region.

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the market along with their SWOT analysis, their business profiles, business overview, market share, global position, and market value

Identification and analysis of significant trends and factors driving revenue growth of the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape along with strategic mergers, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and product launches

Assessment of each market segment along with their growth trends and market revenue contribution

Study of the key regions to pinpoint growth potential and study opportunities, threats, limitations, and risks

