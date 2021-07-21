Hematological Cancers Therapeutics Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2026

High disease prevalence across the globe coupled with ongoing research and development is expected to stimulate market growth

the global hematological cancers therapeutics market accounted for USD 31.32 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 66.34 billion by 2026 , at a CAGR of 9.8 percent. Hematology Cancer Therapeutics market is majorly driven by a high incidence of blood cancer across the globe and favorable funding scenario for the research and development of therapeutics for blood cancer. In terms of region, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.5 % followed by North America with 9.6% percent.

Additionally, the increase in pressure has driven the market of pharmaceutical companies into the launch of new drugs, considering the upcoming patent expiries of several drugs by 2026. In line with this, key market players focus on the launch of new hematological cancers therapeutics in the market. Owing to the strong presence of pharmaceutical companies and the high prevalence of blood cancer in the region, North America is expected to dominate the hematological cancers therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market for pharmacological therapies market is projected to grow significantly and deliver a CAGR of 10.5 percent. Owing to pressure for the development of new drugs in lieu of upcoming patent expiries of several drugs by 2026, the leading market players of Hematology Cancer Therapeutics market are focusing on obtaining successful clinical trials to launch new drugs in the market

The market for hospitals is anticipated to dominate the market with the revenue of 47.6 billion by 2026. Growth in blood cancer therapeutics market for this segment is supported by reimbursement from government as well as private bodies across the globe.

Asia-Pacific will witness a significant rise at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2018 to 2026 in light of favorable government inclination towards the research and development related to blood cancers. Additionally, government hospital spending and infrastructure development rate across the globe has increased by 7 % during the period 2016-2017, with the majority of the new additions being derived from the Asia Pacific region.

Key participants include Roche, Celgene, Johnson & Johnson, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Siemens AG, Mindray Medical, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, AbbVie, HemoCue AB, Sysmex, and Novartis.

Market segment analysis:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Pharmacological Therapies

Stem Cell Transplantation

Surgery and Radiation Therapy

Anemia Treatment

Thrombosis Treatment

Neutropenia Treatment

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Regional analysis further covers a country-wise analysis to offer insights into key trends and demands in each major country that might affect the growth of the market in the region.

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Global Hematological Cancers Therapeutics Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the market along with their SWOT analysis, their business profiles, business overview, market share, global position, and market value

Identification and analysis of significant trends and factors driving revenue growth of the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape along with strategic mergers, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and product launches

Assessment of each market segment along with their growth trends and market revenue contribution

Study of the key regions to pinpoint growth potential and study opportunities, threats, limitations, and risks

