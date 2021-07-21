Angiotensin II receptor blockers Market Size, Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Market Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2026

Increasing incidence of target diseases such as hypertension, kidney failure from diabetes, across the globe coupled with rising geriatric population is expected to stimulate market growth

The Angiotensin II receptor blockers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5%, in terms of value, from USD 7.29 Billion in 2018 to reach USD 9.61 Billion by 2026. This class of drug is used to block angiotensin II effects, and thus prevents the narrowing of blood vessels by angiotensin II action. The Angiotensin II receptor blockers facilitates widening of blood vessels and reduce blood pressure in an individual. In general, Angiotensin II receptor blockers are prescribed for patients with intolerance for angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitor.

The key factors contributing to the market growth includes increasing incidence of hypertension, chronic kidney diseases, kidney failure in diabetes, and heat failure, across the globe. For instance, according to American Heart Association statistics 2018, more than 103 million individuals in U.S. suffer from high blood pressure However, associated side effects (such as severe dizziness, insomnia, diarrhea, irregular heartbeat, and confusion) are the major hindrance for market growth during 2019-2026.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers market is rising at a growth rate of 4.4 percent in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 3.4% and 3.2% CAGR respectively. Rising geriatric population in the region and rising obese population in the region will drive the demand for the market during forecast period across all regions.

Increasing incidence of hypertension & cardiovascular diseases in younger population are likely to contribute to the overall market growth.

Valsartan is the leading Angiotensin II Receptor Blocker in the market with market share of 20.8%. The Valsartan market was valued at USD 1.51 billion and is expected reach USD 1.97 billion by 2026. However, recalls of valsartan during 2018 and 2019, due to cancer concerns is a major challenge for the market growth of this market segment.

Azilsartan is expected to be the fastest growing market segment during forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 4.5%.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.5 percent in the forecast period. Emerging markets such China and Japan are likely to witness high growth

The lack of well-established medical reimbursements for hypertension in various developing regions is likely to hinder the market growth

Key participants include AstraZeneca, Daichii Sankyo, Novartis, Abbvie, Lupin, Novartis, Abbvie, Takeda, AstraZeneca, and Zydus Cadila.

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2028. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Azilsartan

Candesartan

Eprosartan

Irbesartan

Losartan

Olmesartan

Telmisartan

Valsartan

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hypertension

Cardiovascular risks

Kidney failure in diabetes

Chronic kidney diseases

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What was the market size of the global Angiotensin II receptor blockers market in 2020? At what rate is the market expected to grow over the forecast period?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Angiotensin II receptor blockers market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Angiotensin II receptor blockers industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

