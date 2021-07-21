Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027

The Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 33% during 2021-2027. Mobile augmented reality is AR with us wherever we go. Specifically, it means that the hardware you need to run AR applications can be taken with you wherever you go. There are many leading companies providing mobile augmented reality solutions to global warming.
The Mobile Augmented Reality key players in this market include:
- Microsoft Corporation
- VUZIX
- SONY
- Epson
- Intel
- Mindmaze
- Seebright
- Wikitude
- Aurasma
- Daqri
- Metaio
- Total Immersion
By Type
- Monitor-Based
- Video See-through HMD
- Head-mounted Displays
By Application
- Medical Field
- Military
- Protection Of Cultural Heritage
- Industrial Maintenance
- Network Communication
- Entertainment
- Other
Scope of the Report
The research study analyses the global Mobile Augmented Reality industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Mobile Augmented Reality Market Report
- What was the Mobile Augmented Reality Market size in 2019 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Mobile Augmented Reality Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Mobile Augmented Reality Market was the market leader in 2021?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Mobile Augmented Reality market.
- The market share of the global Mobile Augmented Reality market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Mobile Augmented Reality market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Mobile Augmented Reality market.
