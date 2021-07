Intraoperative MRI Products Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Overview, Forecast 2020 to 2030

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Intraoperative MRI Products market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Intraoperative MRI Products

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Intraoperative MRI Products. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Intraoperative MRI Products Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Intraoperative MRI Products, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Intraoperative MRI Products Market.



A key advantage of availing this forecast study is the analysis of several business entities involved with the production and usability of intraoperative MRI equipment.

Information across vast range of datapoints has been converged and aggregated to create a roadmap on how the manufacturing of intraoperative MRI equipment will evolve in the near future.

This information has been further redirected in generating first-hand analysis on the changing end-use of intraoperative MRI equipment among physicians and surgeons across the globe.

A multitude of data analysis has been incorporated to rev up the uniqueness of insights offered in the report.

Traditional image-guided procedures remained restricted to the limitation of physicians referring to pre- and post-operative images for conducting neurosurgical or maxillofacial procedures. With advancements in medical imaging technologies, intraoperative MRI techniques paved their way in the diagnosis-guided surgery landscape, enabling physicians and surgeons to view the images during surgery, rather than referring to them preoperatively or postoperatively. Advanced intraoperative MRI equipment are being developed to facilitate enhanced imaging for physicians and lower the risks of improper surgeries during preoperative conditions.

Fact.MR observes as robust growth in demand for intraoperative MRI equipment in the global healthcare marketplace. By the end of 2026, the global intraoperative MRI equipment market is estimated to surpass US$ 315 million valuation. The advantage of intraoperative MRI equipment in improving the localization for physicians during surgeries will continue to bolster their demand in the near future. During the period, 2017-2026, the global market for intraoperative MRI equipment is assessed to reflect a CAGR of 7.1% in terms of volume.

The Uptake for Intraoperative MRI Equipment to Remain High in Medical Communities

As the years progress, advancements in medical imaging technologies are being welcomed by communities of physicians and surgeons across the globe. Currently, the adoption of intraoperative MRI equipment showcases a promising growth. Leading medical research organizations are exhibiting readiness to invest in technologies for instrumenting developments in the operability and functioning of intraoperative MRI equipment. Multiple advantages of using intraoperative MRI equipment will be driving their uptake in the coming years.

Real-time visualization offered by latest intraoperative MRI equipment to improve the efficiency of surgical interventions

Gradient-imaging advantage of intraoperative MRI equipment to support physicians in planning the path of surgery

Cost-effective maintenance to compensate for high prices of intraoperative MRI equipment

The co-efficiency of intraoperative MRI equipment in lowering the chances of second surgical intervention to aid patient outcomes of hospitals

Furthermore, intraoperative MRI equipment operate on conventional MRI modality, which supplements their adaptability among traditional healthcare settings. It has been estimated that majority of intraoperative MRI equipment manufactured in the world will be adopted by hospitals. Sufficient funding to purchase these expensive machines will keep hospitals at the forefront of global intraoperative MRI equipment end-use. By the end of 2026, more than 2,200 units of intraoperative MRI equipment are expected to be sold across hospitals worldwide.

Neurosurgical Interventions to Represent Highly-Profitable Applications of Intraoperative MRI Equipment

Considering the significance of obtaining quality outcomes during neurosurgeries, advanced equipment are being used across hospitals in the world. Intraoperative MRI equipment are an addition to the range of devices used during neurosurgical intervention. By the end of 2026, more than 1,640 units of intraoperative MRI equipment will be adopted for neurosurgical intervention applications around the world. The report also estimates that orthopedic procedures will represent a fast-growing application of intraoperative MRI equipment during the forecast period.

North America – Largest Market for Intraoperative MRI Equipment through 2026

The report estimates that majority of intraoperative MRI equipment are produced and sold in the US. High value growth in North America’s medical tourism sector will drive the sales of intraoperative MRI equipment in the US and Canada. Companies such as Medtronic Plc, GE Healthcare, IMRIS, Inc., Siemens AG, Hitachi Corporation, and Koninklijke Philips N.V., which are the key players in global intraoperative MRI equipment market are prominent in the US and have gained their footholds across Europe and the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region.

In the coming years, a steady demand for 0.2T systems will be observed in the global intraoperative MRI equipment landscape. Growing need for low-field MRI in surgical interventions will drive the demand for 0.2T systems across the globe. The report also estimates that 3.0T systems will register a rapid growth in terms of volume, reflecting a 9% CAGR over the forecast period. Manufacturers will continue to extend the production of these two key systems to capture the specific demands of physicians. Moreover, lowering the risks of these systems in creating geometrical distortion will be prioritized by intraoperative MRI equipment manufacturers in the foreseeable future.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Product Type 0.2T System

1.5T System

3.0T System

Others End User Hospitals

Cancer Research Institutes

Academic Institutes

Other End Users Application Neurosurgical Intervention

Orthopedic Procedures

Cardiovascular Intervention

Other Applications

