Protein-Based Superabsorbent Polymers key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, And Forecast to 2020 to 2030

High exudate- and liquid-absorption capacity of superabsorbent polymers have swelled their adoption for applications in the medical industry. The industry’s inclination toward sustainability and use of green products has led scientists to put efforts for developing eco-friendly medical superabsorbent polymers, thereby paving new growth avenues for stakeholders. With the GHDI in developing nations on the rise, expensive medical treatments and surgeries have gained interest of consumers, which in turn has augured well for sales of medical products including bandages, surgical pads and wound dressings.

Excellent water retention and absorbency of superabsorbent polymers have been leveraged for product development in the medical sector, particularly in wound management. Efficient exudate absorption, and faster healing process are key attributes of medical superabsorbent polymers that have driven their popularity. This Fact.MR report foresees the market for medical superabsorbent polymers to record a splendid CAGR between the forecast period 2018 and 2027. Worldwide sales of medical superabsorbent polymers are poised to bring in nearly US$ 8,300 Mn revenues by 2027-end.

Medical Superabsorbent Polymers: Hospitals Contribute Significantly to Demand as Medical Waste Management Gains Higher Emphasis

End-use of medical superabsorbent polymers continues to remain high in hospitals. Operation theatres (OTs) form an integral part of hospitals, wherein the consistent flow of patients entail the requirement for a wide range of surgical procedures. This makes it imperative for hospitals to keep their OTs clean and hygienic. Minimizing the clean-up time prevails as a major concern among hospitals worldwide. Time-effective and safe management & disposition of suction canister waste is a primary task linked with surgery clean-ups.

Traditional suction canister solidifier take over 30 minutes for proper handling and disposing of waste. New technologies are therefore being developed using superabsorbent polymers, which remarkably trim the time taken for complete solidification and disposal of liquid medical waste. These technologies are demonstrating high penetration into hospitals worldwide, thereby complementing their dominance in the medical superabsorbent polymers market.

Innovation Remains a Cornerstone for Nonwoven Medical Superabsorbent Polymer Manufacturers

Non-woven medical superabsorbent polymers will remain preferred by end-users over their woven counterparts, as they offer relatively higher absorbency and flexibility. The report projects a robust increase in sales of non-woven superabsorbent polymers, with manufacturers making heavy investments in the development of innovative products and technologies such as P&G’s new line of bladder leak undergarments that offer maximum protection. Call of softer diapers has further led to technological innovations such as thermal-bonded non-woven superabsorbent polymers. Such innovations will rub off on demand and supply of non-woven superabsorbent polymers in the near future.

Advanced Wound Care Continues to hold Bulk Shares of the Market, Report Says

The report projects revenues from medical superabsorbent polymer’s application in advanced would care to hold bulk shares of the market in the period of forecast. Faster healing process and recovery time coupled with high liquid absorption capacity of medical superabsorbent polymers bode well for enhanced therapeutic efficiency requirement in advanced wound care.

Led by the United States, North America is envisaged to spearhead the medical superabsorbent polymers market, driven by inflating Baby Boomers population that creates the need for adult incontinence products in hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Immense focus on hygiene factor, and robust expenditure on medical products will remain key demand determinants for medical superabsorbent polymers in North America.

Airlaid technology is primarily preferred by medical superabsorbent polymers manufacturers, as it imparts the materials with better mechanical properties and reduced weight. Various technologies such as “laminate” and “wet laid” technology for manufacturing of these polymers, with an aim of delivering better results pertaining to quantity and quality.

Medical Superabsorbent polymers Market Taxonomy & Segmentation Analysis

This report also offers a scrutinized study on the market for medical superabsorbent polymers in terms of a segmentation analysis.

The market has been divided into five key segments, namely, product type, end-user, application, technology, and region.

These segments have been analyzed in detail, engulfing market forecasts and estimates at a country and regional level.

The segmentation analysis offered can be useful for the report readers in understanding probable opportunities and potential markets for the target product – medical superabsorbent polymers.

A taxonomy table incorporated in the report illustrates all the market segments in a systematic manner as depicted below.

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Product Type Woven

Non-Woven End User Hospitals

Clinics

ASCs

Other End Users Application Traditional wound care

Advanced wound care

Other Applications Technology Airlaid

Spunbond

Meltblown

Other Technology

