Global Mobile Commerce Market: 2021 Analysis Report, Share, Trends, Overview 2021-2027

The Global Mobile Commerce Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 26.3% during 2021-2027. Mobile commerce, also known as m-commerce or mcommerce, uses wireless handheld devices such as mobile phones and tablets to conduct online commerce, including buying and selling products, online banking, and paying bills. The use of m-commerce activities is increasing.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Mobile Commerce Market https://www.orionmarketreports.com/mobile-commerce-market/42743/

The Mobile Commerce key players in this market include:

Ericsson Inc

Thales Group (Gemalto NV)

Target Corporate

PayPal

Visa

MasterCard

IBM

Google

Mopay Inc

Oxygen8

SAP

Amazon

Global Sources

Alibaba Group

By Payment

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Premium SMS

Wireless application protocol (WAP)

Direct Carrier Billing

By Transaction

M Retailing

M Ticketing/Booking

M Billing

Other

By Application

Retail

Reservation/Ticket Booking

Bill Payments

Mobile Wallets

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Mobile Commerce industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Mobile Commerce Market Report

What was the Mobile Commerce Market size in 2019 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Mobile Commerce Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Mobile Commerce Market was the market leader in 2021? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Mobile Commerce market.

The market share of the global Mobile Commerce market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Mobile Commerce market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Mobile Commerce market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404