Household Vacuum Cleaners Quantitative Market Analysis, Current And Future Trends

Growing preference for quick and efficient cleaning solutions is expected to auger well for the bagless vacuum cleaner market, given the higher customer inclination towards convenient household cleaning options. Furthermore, considering the existing challenges associated with bagless vacuum cleaner including unhygienic removal of dust and exposure to allergens causing respiratory problems to people suffering from asthma and sorts of diseases, manufacturers of bagless vacuum cleaners have been focusing on developing efficient systems that facilitate powerful cleaning and hygienic dust and dirt disposal.

A new research report by Fact.MR reveals the growth prospects of the bagless vacuum cleaners market at the global front. The report foretells that the bagless vacuum cleaner market is expected to rise at a steady pace throughout the period of forecast, 2018-2028, with sales of bagless vacuum cleaners to cross US$ 20 billion by end of the year of assessment (2028). The report reflects optimistic growth path for bagless vacuum cleaners across regions in the globe and manufacturers can expect a volley of prospects during the review period.

Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Market: Household to Project Strong Demand

Growth of bagless vacuum cleaner market is largely influenced with the increasing adoption levels of bagless vacuum cleaners in commercial and household sectors. However, demand for bagless vacuum cleaners in household is expected to witness an upsurge, given the stringent norms by OSHA regarding safety of indoor home environment. With busy lifestyles, people are more inclined towards using faster cleaning options in their homes, which has propelled the use of bagless vacuum cleaners in the household space. Consequently growing household size is expected to provide significant opportunities of growth of bagless vacuum cleaners market during the assessment period. On the contrary, the report forecasts that the demand for bagless vacuum cleaners in the commercial space is also projected to increase substantially, albeit at a lower base as compared to household sector, as demand for these cleaning devices has proliferated across various public entertainment sectors such as malls and theaters.

Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Market: Battery Powered Counterparts to Power Up

Pervasiveness of the wireless trend has influenced the use of cordless or battery powered bagless vacuum cleaners since the past couple of years. As compared to their corded counterparts, battery powered bagless vacuum cleaners are light in weight and are portable making them a vital option for cleaning as they do not face restrictions with respect to cord length and power socket proximity. Furthermore, battery powered bagless vacuum cleaners are convenient to store and use. Given their various benefits, manufacturers are focusing on developing enhanced battery powered bagless vacuum cleaners in order to cater to the growing demand for these products. However, albeit at a low pace in terms of adoption, sales revenue generated by corded bagless vacuum cleaners have exceeded those of battery powered devices, largely contributing to the growth of bagless vacuum cleaner market during the forecast period.

Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Market: Robotic Devices Swell; Canisters Continue to Trail

With the autonomous concept trending in the consumer electronics industry, focus of manufacturers has turned towards development of robotic bagless vacuum cleaners that perform cleaning operation without human intervention, further enhancing the convenience quotient for users. The report forecasts that the global demand and sales volume of robotic bagless vacuum cleaners is projected to expand at a meteoric rate during the period of forecast, surpassing their canister counterparts. Growing preference for efficiency and durability, robotic bagless vacuum cleaners have witnessed increased consumer preference, which in turn is expected to support the growth of the bagless vacuum cleaner market during the forecast period. On the other hand, canister bagless vacuum cleaners are expected to trail their robotic equivalents with a significant demand during the 2018-2028 timeline.

