Growing Importance Of Visual Representation In Corporate And Educational Sectors Helping Wireless Projectors Market To Grow

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Wireless Projectors Market (by Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth & Wi-Fi; by Resolution: Low Definition and High Definition; by Application: Commercial, Education and Residential) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2018-2026”, the wireless projectors market estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Visual projectors have a significant role in every corporate office and educational institutes. These projectors are connected with devices such as PCs, laptops, tablets or smartphones with the help of connector or HDMI cable. However, this can sometimes create nuisance in connectivity and limits the portability of the projectors. In order to tackle such issues, a new breed of wireless projectors with wireless connectivity was introduced. These projectors are rapidly taking over conventional projectors owing to their wireless connectivity and freedom of mobility they offer. Consequently, wireless projectors market estimated to register significant market growth throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

The growth of wireless projectors depends considerably on growth of corporate as well as education sectors. The two are the biggest applications for wireless projectors and projected to claim majority of market share of the market. Wireless projectors for residential application are generally restricted for entertainment purpose and therefore, residential application trails corporate and education application in terms of market value. Other in-depth analysis with respect to connectivity and resolution is covered in the published report along with detailed regional analysis.

Competitive Insights:

The research analysis covers exhaustive analysis of leading wireless projector manufacturers including AsusTek Computer Inc., Acer Inc., BenQ Corporation, Dell, Seiko Epson Corporation, Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. Big names characterizing the market invited stiff competition among the mentioned players and other local players. Consequently, the profit sharing of each company expected to be hit by the competition. The companies are incorporating new business strategies such as technological development and expansion of distribution network in order to maintain their market share. Several other strategies along with the company profiles of aforementioned companies are discussed in detail in the complete report.

Key Analysis Covered:

• Consistent development in connectivity channels, lenses & lamps and its effects on the development of wireless projectors market

• Most prominent applications and their growth supplementing the growth of wireless projectors market

• Different segments of wireless projector and their standing in terms of market value

• Growth of education sector and corporate sector stimulating the growth of wirelessly connecting projectors

• The role played by wireless projectors in smart home and home entertainment systems

• Highlighting the factors boosting the demand for high definition wireless projectors

• Significance of developing region such as Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America in overall wireless projectors market

