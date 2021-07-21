Rapid Proliferation Of Drones Across Several End-use Verticals Offers Huge Growth Potential To Anti-drone Systems Market

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Anti-drone Systems Market (by Neutralizing Systems: Detection System, Anti-drone Laser, Anti-drone Rifle, Electronic Fence, Anti-drone Net, Others (Jammers, Malware, etc.); by End-use Vertical: Military & Defense, Homeland Security and Commercial) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2018-2026”, the anti-drone systems market registered market value of US$ 2,478.6 Mn in 2017 and estimated to grow with a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Drones have taken a significant vertical leap in terms of technological advancement from past few years. The leap is projected to extend even further allowing the drones to capture new heights in terms of market value and demand. Although drone has provided an extended reach in terms of national and homeland security to the nations, they are also proving to be a threat to be used against them. Consequently, several nations across the globe have started to incorporate anti-drone systems, in order to mitigate the effects of this double-edged sword. Anti-drone systems market is gaining momentum at the same pace at which drones market has been proliferating. Besides military & defense and homeland security, anti-drone systems are also making a special space in commercial end-use verticals. The system aids in preventing issues such as trespassing in private property and illegal videography with the help of drones.

Anti-drone systems are available in different variants depending upon the technology they work and function they perform. Drone detection systems and anti-drone laser systems emerged as the most preferred neutralizing systems. Furthermore, other neutralizing techniques are catching up the pace and expected to claim considerable market share in the overall anti-drone systems market in coming years.

Competitive Insights:

The research analysis covers exhaustive analysis of leading anti-drone system providers including The Boeing Co., Thales Group, Lockheed Martin Corp., Saab AB, Raytheon Co., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., BSS Holland BV, Prime Consulting & Technologies, Dedrone GmbH, Security and Counterintelligence Group, DroneShield Ltd., Theiss UAV Solutions, Airbus Group SE, and Advanced Radar Technologies Majority of the companies providing anti-drone systems are recognized drone manufacturers. Consequently, a spark of stiff competition ignited among the major international drone suppliers. The companies are making valiant efforts to improve technology in order to counter advanced technologies incorporated by modern-day drone systems. The competition with respect to anti-drone market projected to aggravate even further in coming years.

The complete report is available at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/anti-drone-systems-market

Key Analysis Covered:

• Proliferation of drone for military & defense and homeland security and their effect on the demand for anti-drone systems market

• Major neutralizing systems covered and their growth supplementing the growth of anti-drone systems market

• Significance of anti-drone drone systems for various end-use verticals and their market value

• Growing importance of drones in commercial sectors and factors stimulating the need for anti-drone systems

• The role played by anti-drone systems in homeland security

• Importance of role of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America in overall anti-drone systems market

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the anti drone systems market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for anti drone systems?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the anti drone systems market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global anti drone systems market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the anti drone systems market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com