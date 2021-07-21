Global Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market Is Expected To Grow At An Impressive Growth With A 6.2% CAGR

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is valued at US$ 63,796.2 Mn and is expected to reach US$ 1,09,625.8 Mn by 2026 expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

According to World Health Organization (WHO) the global prevalence rate of chronic kidney disease is ranging from 11 to 13% with majority of the patients in the stage 3 of the renal disease. Lack of early medical intervention and frequent failure in kidney transplant has led to the rise in mortality related to chronic kidney disease. Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis is currently the best viable treatment option for patients suffering with end stage renal disease.

Hemodialysis is dominating the type segment for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market. Rising popularity of nocturnal hemodialysis procedure and constant rise in the number of kidney transplant failures in patients suffering with end stage renal cancer drive the hemodialysis procedure market. Peritoneal dialysis is gaining traction owing to the low cost, low infection rate and better patient compliance in comparison to hemodialysis.

Services are reigning the product segment for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market. Rampant growth in the number of hospitals and availability of trained medical professionals specializing in kidney dialysis drive the services market growth. Supportive regulatory environment and advanced features exhibiting ease of operation and patient compliance would eventually result in the fast growth of devices. Consumables are in great demand due to its disposable nature and lower infection risk during dialysis procedure which is performed 2 to 3 times weekly.

Currently North America is the clear leader in the regional segment for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market. Rampant growth in the hospitals and specialty clinic related to kidney care and rising prevalence of end stage renal disease in the elderly population drive the market growth in North America. Europe is driven by factors such as affordable reimbursement for in bound patients receiving dialysis in hospital settings and domicile of key players such as DaVita, Inc., Cantel Medical Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., etc. Asia Pacific is set to register impressive growth during the forecast period on account of factors such as rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease and completion exerted by local players to market leaders resulting in positive traction for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market growth.

Medical device manufacturers providing services, devices and consumables pertaining to hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are Asahi Kasei Corporation, Baxter International, Cantel Medical Corporation, DaVita, Inc., Dialysis Clinic, Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co., KGaA, Medline Industries, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Nipro Medical Corporation and NxStage Medical, Inc.

Key Market Movements:

• Rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease throughout the globe

• Increasing demand for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis in comparison to kidney transplant in patients suffering with end stage renal disease

• Affordable reimbursement scenario for dialysis performed by in bound patients in hospital settings.

