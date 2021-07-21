Global T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 2,288.1 Mn By 2026

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “T-cell Lymphoma Treatment Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026,” the global T-cell lymphoma treatment market was valued at USD 862.1 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 2,288.1 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

On 16 November 2018, United States Food and Drug Administration approved Acedtris (brentuximab vedotin) along with chemotherapy against certain types of peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). Acedtris is a monoclonal antibody owned by Seattle Genetics and specifically approved for untreated systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL) and other CD30-expressing PTCLs along with chemotherapy. According to market experts, this product approval is expected to increase the growth of T-cell lymphoma treatment market throughout the forecast period 2018 to 2026. According to USFDA, PTCLs are rare and rapidly growing non-Hodgkin lymphomas that progress from T-cells, T-cell lymphoma accounts for 10% to 15% of all non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHL). Thus, recent market approvals and development in T-cell lymphoma diagnosis is expected to drive the overall market growth of T-cell lymphoma treatment.

According to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, the incidence of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) increases along with age, on an average the diseases onset is observed on age group of 50 to 60 years. Thus, rising geriatric population in regions such as Asia, Europe & North America is identified as the major driver in the growth of T-cell lymphoma treatment market during the forecast period. Peripheral T-cell lymphoma and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma were observed as the most prevalent T-cell lymphomas and together accounted more than 50% of the market share in 2017. Increasing number of drug approvals and products under pipeline targeting specifically peripheral T-cell lymphoma and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma are the key indications that market will be dominated by these two types throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Developing methodologies in drug discovery, market introduction of target-specific drugs, promising pipeline are the key factors responsible for growth of T cell lymphoma treatment market. On the basis of drug type, targeted drug therapies accounted for the largest market share due to high treatment efficiency & survival rate compared to chemotherapy, increasing awareness & demand related to novel therapies in medical practitioners, and targeted therapies have high cost compared to other drug treatments (excluding gene therapy).

Gene therapy drugs were observed as the fastest growing segment during the forecast period 2018 to 2026 due to key driving factors such as increasing prevalence of NHL due to developing diagnostic techniques, mounting research & development in the immune-oncology, and huge funding from government health institutions & non-government organizations in development of CAR-T cell therapy. However, its high cost gene therapy will slowly penetrate in the market. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) CAR-T cell therapies carry hefty price tags: US$475,000 (tisagenlecleucel) and US$373,000 (axicabtagene ciloleucel). However, these prices comprises only the cost of extracting T-cell from patients and processing them to produce chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) on the surface of the cells, and transferring these cells back into the patient. The market experts suggested that if prices related to hospital stays, supportive care, or physician visits, will be included in the treatment then the therapy cost per patient will be more than US$1 million.

Market Competition Assessment:

The growth of T-cell lymphoma treatment is at significant pace and key companies operating in this market are focusing on development of drugs which will provide life longevity and safe results against T-cell lymphoma. The key market players are Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene Corporation, Seattle Genetics, Shenzen ChipScreen Biosciences, Ltd., Genmab A/S, Medivir AB, Amgen, Inc., Eisai, Inc., F. Hoffman La-Roche, and Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., among others.

Browse the full report T-cell Lymphoma Treatment Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026

Key Market Movements:

• T-cell lymphoma is most complex NHL as it is classified into at least 20 subtypes and they are different from each other. T-cell lymphomas are inclined to be highly extranodal compared to B-cell lymphomas, and are most difficult to diagnose than B-cell lymphomas due to innumerable clinical presentations.

• Gene therapies will grow gradually during the forecast period but the CAGR will be high compared to other drug categories as the treatment price is high and the life longevity of these treatment compared to others is superior

• Throughout the forecast period targeted therapy drugs will maintain its dominance in the market

• The drug pipeline of T-cell lymphoma treatment market is most promising as Phase III comprises 4 promising drugs, Phase II consists 8 potential drugs, and Phase I comprises 4 drugs.

The Global T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation Type of T-Cell Lymphoma Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Drugs Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Pipeline Analysis Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the t cell lymphoma treatment market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for t cell lymphoma treatment?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the t cell lymphoma treatment market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global t cell lymphoma treatment market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the t cell lymphoma treatment market worldwide?

