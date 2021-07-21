Global Dental Amalgam Market Expected To Reach US$ 307.4 Mn By 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Dental Amalgam Market: Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026” the dental amalgam market was valued at US$ 307.4 Mn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 496.0 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5 % during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The global dental amalgam market shows productive growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 attributed to an increase in dental filling procedures globally. The increasing prevalence of dental problems, for example, tooth decay or dental carries among children/adults, tooth fracture; and dental infections leading to the replacement of tooth are the key factors driving the market growth globally. Increasing dental filling procedures with metal alloys, composite resins, and ceramics are in demand; it helps promote the dental health for a longer period. Advancement in composite resins globally along with rising aesthetic procedures is further going to spur revenue growth during the forecast period. The growing cosmetic dentistry is boosting the demand. Additionally, demand for numerous colored tooth fillings drives the overall growth for non-metal filling materials. A wide range of materials is available in different shapes and sizes such as spherical particles, lath cut particles, admixed particles along with fine cut, micro cut, and coarse cut.

According to various research studies, the toxic effects of mercury due to silver amalgams is a major factor restraining market growth. In addition, strict regulations for mercury use in dental amalgam (fillings) in many countries is limiting growth presently. As indicated by WHO reports, globally, around 60% to 80% of children and more than 90% of adults are suffering from dental related problems, and it is expected to upsurge in the coming time. Additionally, increasing demand for customized fillings as well as new product advancements in non-metal dental amalgams anticipated driving the global market. However, lack of awareness about dental fillings and management, the dearth of skilled dental professionals in the developing nations, and the incompatible reimbursement policies are factors restraining the dental amalgam market globally. Other external factors include rising minimally invasive procedures, increasing awareness related to dental fillings and its applications, are fueling the overall demand for dental amalgam in near future.

Key Market Movements:

• Globally, the dental amalgam market remains to exhibit a lucrative growth with a CAGR of 5.5% for the period from 2018 to 2026

• Based on the type, the composite resins and ceramics segment shows lucrative growth with increasing applications in the dental filling procedures

• Increasing number of dental clinics, availability of branded products with enhanced applications, and increasing healthcare expenditure developing nations will contribute the overall growth of the dental amalgam market

• Major players in this vertical are Henry Schein, Inc., DenMat Holdings, Coltene Whaledent, Patterson dental, GC America, AT&M Biomaterials Co., Ltd., Kuraray, Dentsply, Noritake Dental, Nanjing FoiNoe Co., Ltd., Kerr Corporation, Benco Dental Supply Company and others.

The Global Dental Amalgam Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation Restorative Material Type (2016–2026; US$ Mn) End-user Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

