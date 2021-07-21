Rising Internet Of Things (IoT) Fueling The Growth Of Cable Modems Globally

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports Inc “Cable Modems Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2026,” rising penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) is the primary factor boosting the demand for cable modems globally. Rising number of Internet users and shifting trend towards digitalization in emerging market are increasing the demand for cable modems globally. People across the world are increasingly shifting towards online payment options in order to pay their bills and for other transactions. Moreover, organizations across the world are motivating practice of bring your own device (BOYD) or bring your own technology. Proliferation of smart devices used by people in their daily lives is has encouraged companies to allow their employees to bring their own devices for cost saving benefits and perceived productivity. Along with this shifting corporate trend, growing IT industry is increasing deployment of cable modems globally. Moreover, continuous development in cable modem technology to improve experience of entertainment and information services over smart television sets and PCs. All this factors are contributing to the growth of cable modems across the all corners of the globe. The global market for cable modems was valued at US$ 6,455.5 Mn in 2017 and is expected to witness considerable growth of 6.5% throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

The demand for internal cable modem is declining continuously as most of the advance devices provide external modem interface to connect multiple devices. Shifting trend towards smart homes is increasing deployment of external cable modems. External cable modems segment expected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. Rising number of IPTV subscribers and rising demand for high speed broadband services is driving the demand for cable modems globally.

Asia Pacific is largest as well as the fastest growing market with rising demand for high speed Internet in India, China, Southeast Asia and other major market in the region. The significant demand is expected from cable modems from both commercial as well as residential sectors. Growing IT industry and rising demand for IPTV are expected to spur the demand for cable modems in Asia Pacific. North America and Europe are also expected to witness considerable growth for cable modems with rising number of smart homes and changing corporate culture to BOYD.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/cable-modems-market

The global cable modem market is highly competitive with large number of recognized multinational players as well as local manufacturers in each country. Low market entry barriers is expected to increase the market competition throughout the forecast period. Global manufacturers are facing high competition form low cost Chinese manufacturers. Some recognized players in the global cable modem industry include Arcadyan Technology Corporation, ARRIS International plc., Askey Corporation, CastleNet Technology Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., D-Link Corporation, Lindsay Broadband Inc., MTRLC LLC, NETGEAR, Inc., Technicolor S.A., Tekfun Co., Ltd., TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd., Zoom Telephonics, Inc and others.

The Global Cable Modems Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation Cable Modems Market by Type (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Cable Modem Market by Application (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the cable modems market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for cable modems?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the cable modems market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global cable modems market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the cable modems market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com