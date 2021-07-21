Global Genital Herpes Treatment Drugs Market is Expected To Grow Steadily at a CAGR of 4.9%

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Genital Herpes Treatment Drugs Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global genital herpes treatment drugs market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Genital herpes is the most common form of sexually transmitted disease in sexually active person. In the earlier stage of infection there are no visible symptoms reported but as the disease progresses genital lesions, cold sores, abnormal discharge and excruciating pain during micturition are clinically manifested. It is spread through oral, vaginal and anal contact. It is important to note that herpes infection is not cured only the symptoms are suppressed to promote relief in the ailing patients. Safe sex practice, early diagnosis and genital hygiene are the best preventive care to curb the spread of genital herpes infection. There is a changing trend in the treatment of genital herpes infection, wherein biologist are primarily focusing on developing vaccines to bolster immunity in ailing patients and address the problem of lesion recurrence.

Acyclovir is presently dominating the drug class for the genital herpes treatment drugs market. The primary features responsible for the dominance of acyclovir are its excellent therapeutic efficacy, dose tolerance with negligible toxicity. It is currently the drug of first choice for the treatment of genital herpes with a prescribed dose of 200 mg five times daily for 10 days. Famciclovir has gained prominence on account of its higher oral bioavailability which is employed for the treatment of genital herpes patients suffering with lesion recurrence.

North America is currently reigning the geographical segment for genital herpes treatment drugs market. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), genital herpes is occurring 1in every 6 citizens in the United States. Rising prevalence of sexually transmitted disease and effective treatment guidelines drive the genital herpes treatment drugs market growth in North America. Affordable reimbursement scenario and domicile of major players such as AstraZeneca, Plc., GlaxoSmithkline, Plc. & Novartis AG. Propel the genital herpes treatment drugs market growth in the European region. Asia Pacific will register rapid growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 owing to the rising prevalence of HSV-1 infected patients, increasing public health awareness and presence of huge generic drugs for the treatment of genital herpes infection.

Pharmaceutical companies providing medication for the treatment of genital herpes infection are AstraZeneca, Plc., Apotheca, Inc., Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Carlsbad Technology, Inc., GlaxoSmithkline, Plc., Mylan N.V., Novartis AG., Merck & Co., Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Key Market Movements:

• Rising prevalence of sexually transmitted disease worldwide

• Increasing public health awareness and affordable reimbursement scenario drive the genital herpes treatment drugs market

• Excellent product pipeline catering therapeutics vaccines to bolster patient immunity such as GEN-003 and VCL-HB01

