Mobile Money Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Mobile Money market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 24% during the forecast period 2021-2027. Mobile money refers to paying money without using cash through a mobile device. Bill payments, Airtime payments, and money transfers are major contributors to mobile financial services. The mobile money system serves the dual purpose of providing opportunities for service providers and an engine for financial consolidation.

The Mobile Money key players in this market include:

Vodafone

Gemalto

FIS

Google

Mastercard

Bharti Airtel

Orange

Monitise

Mahindra Comviva

PayPal

By Type

P2P

P2B

B2P

B2B

By Application

Media, Entertainment

Medical

Retail

Tourism

Hotel

Transportation And Logistics

Energy, Utilities

Other

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Mobile Money industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Mobile Money Market Report

What was the Mobile Money Market size in 2019 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Mobile Money Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Mobile Money Market was the market leader in 2021? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Mobile Money market.

The market share of the global Mobile Money market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Mobile Money market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Mobile Money market.

